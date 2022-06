Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a rally with Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 8. Pelosi said the House will swiftly take up gun legislation passed by the Senate on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The House is expected to take up gun violence legislation passed by the Senate on Friday, possibly voting and fast-tracking the measure to President Joe Biden to sign. The bill, sparked by deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, comes in the backdrop of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York gun permit legislation that and expanded concealed-carry rights. Advertisement

On Thursday, the Senate advanced the bill with a filibuster-proof 65-34 vote, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 14 other GOP senators joined a unanimous Democratic caucus to move it forward.

The bill includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The measure makes changes to the process when someone ages 18 to 21 goes to buy a firearm and cuts off the so-called boyfriend loophole, something Democrats had demanded.

"After the Senate passes this bill, the House will swiftly bring it to the floor so that we can send it to President Biden's desk, " House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday in a statement. "While more is needed, this package must quickly become law to help protect our children."