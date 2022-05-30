Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2022 / 10:08 PM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduces bill to freeze handgun sales, imports

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduces bill to freeze handgun sales, imports
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced legislation that would freeze sales, transfers and imports of handguns amid other measures to tighten the nation's gun laws. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced multiple efforts to tighten the country's gun laws including implementing a national freeze on handguns.

Trudeau introduced Bill C-21, which the prime minister's office said "puts forward some of the strongest gun control measures in over 40 years," noting a rise in gun violence.

Advertisement

"One Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many. I've seen all too well the tragic cost that gun violence has in our communities across the country," he said.

If passed, the legislation would make it no longer possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada.

RELATED National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre

"In other words, we're capping the market," Trudeau said at a press conference.

Trudeau added that the Canadian government will require long-gun magazines to be permanently altered so they can not hold more than five rounds and ban the sale and transfer of large capacity magazines.

In May 2020, Trudeau ordered a ban on 1,500 assault-style weapons, including M4, AR-10 and AR-15 rifles, in the wake of a shooting attack in Nova Scotia a month earlier that left 22 people dead.

Advertisement

The legislation would also seek to combat gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing additional resources for law enforcement to investigate firearm crimes and strengthening border security.

Additionally, it would take away firearms licenses from those involved in stalking and other acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment as well as create a "red flag" law that would enable courts to require individuals considered a danger to themselves or others to surrender their firearms to law enforcement.

The announcement comes on the heels of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers last week.

RELATED Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden, who visited the site of the shooting on Sunday, targeted the sale of "high-caliber weapons" in remarks to reporters upon landing at the White House.

"It makes no sense to be able to purchase something that can fire up to 300 rounds," Biden said.

"The idea of these high-caliber weapons -- there's simply no rational basis for it in terms of, about self-protection, hunting. I mean, I just -- and remember, the Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute. You couldn't buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn't go out and purchase a lot of weapons," he said.

Advertisement

When asked about his responsibility to act on gun legislation, Biden said that only Congress has the power to institute bans on the sale of weapons.

"There's a Constitution. I can't dictate this stuff. I can do the things that I've done and any executive action I can take, I'll continue to take. But I can't outlaw a weapon. I can't, you know, change the background checks. I can't do that," he said.

Read More

Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting

Latest Headlines

7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
May 30 (UPI) -- Airlines canceled more than 7,000 flights worldwide over four days during the Memorial Day weekend, blaming bad weather, air traffic control issues and staff shortages.
No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire
May 30 (UPI) -- A judge ordered suspect Joseph Guardia to be held without bail Monday after he was charged with attempted first degree murder for allegedly setting a homeless man on fire in downtown Chicago.
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
May 30 (UPI) -- A golden tabernacle valued at about $2 million was stolen from a church in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend, church officials said.
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
May 30 (UPI) -- DeLorean Motor Company released its first photos Monday of the new electric gull-winged Alpha 5 with a nod to the 1980s DeLorean time machine in "Back to the Future."
National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre
May 30 (UPI) -- Longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre was re-elected to his post by the gun group's board of directors on Monday in the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day
May 30 (UPI) -- The national average price of gasoline in the United States rose to $4.62 per gallon on Monday with many Americans expected to embark on long road trips for the Memorial Day holiday.
Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House on Tuesday to weigh possible measures to control rising inflation in the United States.
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
May 30 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in California over the weekend and charged with drunken driving, according to jail records.
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remembered his son Beau and called for legislation to help military personnel exposed to toxic burn pits during his Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting
May 30 (UPI) -- Florida authorities say they have arrested and charged a fifth-grader for sending a text message that threatened a mass shooting at his school.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement