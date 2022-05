President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will on Sunday visit a memorial and attend a mass in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to visit the site of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people were killed on Tuesday. Biden announced his plans to travel to Uvalde and meet with the families of the victims, which included 19 students and two adults, as well as survivors and first responders during a commencement speech to graduating students at the University of Delaware on Saturday. Advertisement

"I'll be heading to Uvalde, Texas to meet with each of those families," Biden said. "And as I speak, those parents are literally preparing to bury their children in the United States of America -- to bury their children. There's too much violence, too much fear, too much grief."

Biden and the first lady landed at Kelly Field Air Force Base in San Antonio late Sunday morning and then were to board Marine One to Uvalde, which is about 85 miles away.

RELATED Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting

They are set to visit a memorial site at Robb Elementary School and attend a mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

Advertisement

The president is not expected to deliver formal remarks during the trip.

Sunday's trip comes less than two weeks after Biden traveled to Buffalo, N.Y., where a gunman shot and killed 10 people at a TOPS grocery store in an attack that is being investigated as a hate crime.

"There's too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief," Biden said. "Let's be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died."