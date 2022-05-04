Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2022 / 5:07 PM

Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 932 points on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a half-point interest rate hike. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose sharply Wednesday as the Federal Reserve followed through on plans to hike interest rates by a half-point.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 932.27, or 2.81%, the S&P 500 rose 2.99% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 3.19%.

Advertisement

The Fed said that most members of the Federal Open Market Committee felt that the half-point increase is the appropriate action to tame inflation while also announcing the start of a program to wind down its $9 trillion balance sheet by $95 billion per month, beginning in June.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also eased investors' fears as he said a 75-basis point hike "is not something that committee is actively considering" in future meetings.

RELATED U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit

"I think expectations are that we'll start to see inflation, you know, flattening out," he said.

Former Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn told CNBC that Powell "drove it right down the middle of the road" during his news conference.

"I think the market is starting to say, 'OK. We've got this pretty well priced in.' I don't think there's a lot of surprises out there," Cohn said. "We've taken a lot of the fluff out of the market. We've taken a lot of the hot air out of the market ... We've now got some real value."

Advertisement
RELATED Pfizer says it sold almost $15B worth of COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral pill in Q1

All 30 Dow stocks rose on Wednesday and stocks seen as economic bellwethers also were also on the rise with Caterpillar gaining 4.2% and Home Depot increasing 3.39%.

Major tech stocks also surged following the Fed's announcement as Google parent, Alphabet, rose 4.2% and Apple gained 4.1%.

ExxonMobil stocks rose 3.96% and Chevron gained 3.14% as oil benchmarks, Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude both rose 5% after the European Union proposed banning Russian oil imports in a six-month plan.

RELATED Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say

Starbucks stock was up 9.83% and shares of Airbnb rose 7.71% after both companies reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The Fed news also helped to overshadow ADP-Moody's report Wednesday that the U.S. economy added almost 250,000 private-sector jobs in April, missing expectations by about 130,000 hirings.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday also announced that the U.S. government will reduce its $23.9 trillion national debt for the first time in six years, dropping $26 billion this quarter, but will likely rise through the rest of the year.

Latest Headlines

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
May 4 (UPI) -- Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee called Wednesday for new rules to rein in "unreasonable" swipe fees charged by credit companies Visa and Mastercard.
Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed
May 4 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge on Wednesday ruled that a man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a university student in 1978 is competent to be executed next week.
Biden: National debt expected to shrink this quarter
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden: National debt expected to shrink this quarter
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced that the national debt is expected to shrink this quarter as he addressed economic growth, jobs and deficit reduction on Wednesday from the White House.
Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years
May 4 (UPI) -- A Minnesota federal judge Wednesday accepted Derek Chauvin's plea deal on federal charges stemming from Chauvin's murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
May 4 (UPI) -- A wild fox has killed 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The zoo has increased measures protecting the remaining birds.
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
May 4 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday the Biden administration plans to "double down" to ensure women receive reproductive healthcare to which they're entitled.
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
May 4 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concluded a two-day policy meeting and took a major step against surging inflation by making its highest interest rate hike in decades -- a half-point to between 3/4 and 1%.
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
May 4 (UPI) -- TurboTax owner Intuit agreed to pay $141 million in restitution to millions of low-income residents for deceptive practices, the New York attorney general's office announced Wednesday.
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Olympic athletes from the Summer and Winter Games on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, calling them an inspiration to all U.S. residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement