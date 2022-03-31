FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock

1/4

Will Smith holds his Oscar for Best Actor as he arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has received more than 60 complaints about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock during the broadcast of the Academy Awards, filings showed Thursday. The FCC had received 66 complaints as of Thursday, according to Freedom of Information Act requests made by Insider. Advertisement

Some of the complaints focused on the violence of Smith slapping Rock during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, while others focused on Smith's repeated shouting of profanity after returning to his seat.

"This reprehensible act shocked my family and child, who masked me innocently 'why did he hit that man?' I hope Mr. Smith faces consequences for his actions as it demonstrates the wrong way to go about handling a disagreement," reads one complaint from California.

"It also could embolden other individuals in similar events to assault people if they believe it is warranted."

"Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock and used profanity. Very inappropriate for television. Fine or ban will Smith from further shows," reads another complaint from New Mexico.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Smith was asked to leave the event after he slapped the comedian, but the actor refused to do so.

Advertisement

Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, that led to Smith walking onto the stage and slapping the comedian in the face.

The 57-year-old Rock briefly touched on the incident during a performance in Boston Wednesday, where he said he is still processing the incident.

The academy issued an apology to Rock on Wednesday and plans to vote on disciplinary action against Smith on April 18.