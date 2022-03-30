Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 30, 2022 / 7:31 PM

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock

By Connor Grott
1/5
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Will Smith (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive for the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscars ceremony after he slapped comedian Chris Rock, but the actor refused to do so.

"Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television," the academy said in a statement. "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated.

Advertisement

"While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

The academy also noted that its Board of Governors met to initiate "disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

Smith is being provided "at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response." The board is scheduled to meet again on April 18, at which point it may take disciplinary action.

Possible punishment could include "suspension, expulsion or other sanctions," the academy said.

Advertisement

While presenting during Sunday's Oscars ceremony, Rock made a joke at the expense of Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, an incurable autoimmune disorder that causes bald spots and hair loss.

Moments after the joke, Will Smith walked onto the stage, slapped Rock across the face with his right hand and returned to his seat, where he twice yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth."

Later in the awards show, Smith accepted the best actor award for his role in King Richard. In his teary acceptance speech, he apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees, but never directly addressed Rock.

On Monday, Smith offered a public apology to Rock on Instagram. Rock has yet to publicly speak about the incident.

Stars attend 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party

Kim Kardashian arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' prequel 'Queen Charlotte' announces cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Bridgerton' prequel 'Queen Charlotte' announces cast
March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the cast of "Queen Charlotte," a "Bridgerton" prequel, on Wednesday.
Eva Longoria launches Latinx podcast network
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Eva Longoria launches Latinx podcast network
March 30 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia announced Wednesday that it is launching the My Cultura Podcast Network with producer Eva Longoria. Longoria will also host two of the podcast focused on Latinx culture.
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
March 30 (UPI) -- Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate, and will retire from acting.
K-pop star Luna to make Broadway debut
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
K-pop star Luna to make Broadway debut
March 30 (UPI) -- Former f(x) member Luna will star in the Broadway musical "KPOP," which begins previews in October.
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' trailer: Young Gru wants to be a 'super villain'
March 30 (UPI) -- "Minions: The Rise of Gru," a "Despicable Me" spinoff film that gives an origin story for Gru (Steve Carell), opens in theaters in July.
'House of the Dragon' coming to HBO in August
TV // 7 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' coming to HBO in August
March 30 (UPI) -- HBO shared a premiere date and photos for the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
Movies // 8 hours ago
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
March 30 (UPI) -- "The Sea Beast," a new film from "Moana" co-director Chris Williams and starring Karl Urban, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5
TV // 8 hours ago
'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5
March 30 (UPI) -- "Elite," a Spanish teen drama starring Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso and Claudia Salas, will return for a fifth season on Netflix.
Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'
March 30 (UPI) -- "The Lost City" actress Sandra Bullock answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
'Pretty Heart' singer Parker McCollum marries at Texas wedding
Music // 9 hours ago
'Pretty Heart' singer Parker McCollum marries at Texas wedding
March 30 (UPI) -- Country music singer Parker McCollum married Hallie Ray Light at a wedding outside Houston, Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement