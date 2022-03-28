Ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino face contempt of Congress vote

1/2

The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building is to vote Monday on whether Peter Navarro, who was a trade advisor to former President Donald Trump, should be held in contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena to give testimony and hand over documents as part of its probe. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating last year's Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol building will recommend two former Trump aides be held in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with congressional subpoenas. The committee is scheduled to meet Monday to vote on a report that was released Sunday night recommending House representatives charge Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr. with refusing to cooperate with its investigation. Advertisement

A vote in favor of the report by the committee would send it the the House, which could forward it to the Justice Department to consider indicting the two men on criminal charges.

➡️ Monday, March 28th at 7:30 PM The Select Committee will vote on a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. for criminal contempt of Congress and refer them for prosecution.— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) March 24, 2022

The committee, consisting of six Democrat and two Republican House lawmakers, has been investigating the causes of last year's attack of the Capitol building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were attempting to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

As part of its investigation, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas, including to close allies of the former president and members of his family.

Navarro, a former White House trade adviser, was subpoenaed in February and was supposed to give testimony early this month, while Scavino, a long-time Trump employee, was was among the first people to be subpoenaed last fall and was scheduled to be deposed in mid-October.

The 36-page report to be voted on Monday details the committee's cases against the two Trump associates and also states that neither has produced a single document that were requested of them.

Navarro had been asked for deposition as he worked with Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon and others to allegedly develop and implement a plan to delay Congress' certification in order to change the outcome of the 2020 general election.

The committee points to his book, In Trump Time, and a three-part report dubbed "The Navarro Report" that was published to his website as proof he has information pertinent to its investigation.

"In a later interview about his book, Mr. Navarro added that former-President Trump was 'on board with the strategy,' as were more than 100 Members of Congress," the report states.

Navarro has claimed he is protected from giving testimony by executive privilege invoked by Trump.

Early this month, Biden denied executive privilege for Navarro and another Trump aide, Michael Flynn, saying it wasn't in the nation's interest to prevent them from giving testimony.

The committee continues that it is not seeking information related to his official duties.

"None of the official responsibilities of Mr. Navarro's positions included advising President Trump about the 2020 Presidential election or the roles and responsibilities of Congress," the report states. "Nor did those official duties involve researching or promoting claims of election fraud.

"Nevertheless, after the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Navarro became involved in efforts to convince the public that widespread fraud had affected the election."

The report also states that Scavino, who was in charge of Trump's social media and communications strategy, worked on the then-president's "campaign to reverse the election results," including spreading debunked information regarding election fraud, as well as recruiting a crowd to Washington, D.C., for Jan. 6 events.

The committee states in the report that Scavino was reportedly present "for meetings in November 2020 where then-President Trump consulted with outside advisers about ways to challenge the results of the 2020 election."

It also says he was with Trump on Jan. 5 and 6 "and was party to conversations regarding plans to challenge, disrupt or impede the official congressional proceedings."

The report continues that the committee also "has reason to be believe" that Scavino had advance warning of the possibility of violence on Jan. 6 as he had a history of monitoring websites known for users discussing potential acts of violence.

"Mr. Scavino did not only work as a White House official. He separately promoted activities designed to advance Mr. Trump's success as a presidential candidate," the committee wrote in its report. "He continued to do so after the 2020 election, promoting activities designed to review the outcome."

"Mr. Scavino's public statements and reported conduct make clear the relevance of his testimony and documents for the Select Committee's investigation," it said.

The committee previously recommended that Bannon be charged with contempt of Congress. He was indicted in November.