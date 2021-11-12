Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 12, 2021 / 4:44 PM

Steve Bannon indicted for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

By Danielle Haynes
Steve Bannon faces up to one year in prison if convicted on the contempt of Congress charges. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Friday indicted Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify.

The Justice Department said Bannon faces one count for refusing to appear for an Oct. 14 deposition and a second count for refusing to provide documents related to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and ranking member Liz Cheney have accused Bannon of knowing about the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol before it happened. They seek to question him about discussions he had with Trump in the days before the violent insurrection in which radical Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were voting to certify the 2020 election.

If convicted, Bannon faces between 30 days and one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.

"Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "Today's charges reflect the department's steadfast commitment to these principles."

Bannon is one of multiple Trump associates whom the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was supposed to appear for a deposition Friday.

Earlier this week, the committee also subpoenaed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; senior adviser Stephen Miller; Nicholas Luna, Trump's former personal assistant; Molly Michael, special assistant to the president and oval office operations coordinator; Benjamin Williamson, deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to Meadows; Christopher Liddell, former White House deputy chief of staff; John McEntee, former White House personnel director; Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence; Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant for legislative affairs to Trump; and Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

The committee said many of those subpoenaed either met with Trump on the day of the insurrection or spread information about allegations of election fraud.

Trump has instructed many of his fellow aides to defy subpoenas from the select committee, citing executive privilege.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the National Archives from releasing Trump's White House records to the committee ahead of oral arguments for Trump's appeal scheduled for Nov. 30.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- An attorney representing one of the men on trial for murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery apologized Friday after objecting to the presence of "Black pastors" in the Georgia courtroom.
Winter, dolphin who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' dies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Winter, dolphin who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' dies
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Winter, a bottlenose dolphin who learned to swim with a prosthetic tail, inspiring the film "Dolphin Tale," died Thursday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced.
Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Businessman Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner on a Blue Origin rocket in October, died in a plane crash Thursday in New Jersey, according to reports.
Vincent van Gogh watercolor seized by Nazis sells for record $35M
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vincent van Gogh watercolor seized by Nazis sells for record $35M
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A watercolor painting by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh that was seized by Nazis has sold at auction for $35.86 million, setting a new record for the medium, Christie's auction house announced.
Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 panel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 panel
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows failed to appear for a deposition on Friday before a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, sparking calls to hold him in contempt of Congress.
Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee says she was pepper sprayed in racist attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee says she was pepper sprayed in racist attack
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee said she was pepper sprayed during a racist attack in Los Angeles.
Missouri man convicted of killing, burying wife; jury advises 28 years in prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missouri man convicted of killing, burying wife; jury advises 28 years in prison
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Missouri jury on Friday recommended that a man who killed his wife two years ago, buried her body and misled authorities to serve nearly 30 years in prison.
Power outage at N.C. airport leads to long lines, disrupts flights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Power outage at N.C. airport leads to long lines, disrupts flights
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A power outage at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina lasted for several hours on Friday and caused long lines and flight disruptions.
Labor Dept. says a record 4.4M U.S. workers quit their jobs in September
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Labor Dept. says a record 4.4M U.S. workers quit their jobs in September
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Almost 4 and a half million American workers quit their jobs during the month of September, according to Labor Department figures on Friday -- the most ever for a single month.
Biden to nominate former FDA chief Dr. Robert Cardiff to same post
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to nominate former FDA chief Dr. Robert Cardiff to same post
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that he's planning to nominate former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to the same post.
