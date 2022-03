Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, seen here in April 2021, was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday following a weeklong stay as he battled an infection. Pool photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital after a one-week stay that included treatment for an infection with intravenous antibiotics. His release capped a week of speculation about his condition. Advertisement

Aside from a statement by the court issued Sunday that said his hospitalization would likely last a day or two, no further details were provided about his health throughout the week and upon his release.

The court's public information officer on Friday declined to provide further details about his condition. The court said Thomas did not have COVID-19 and has received the vaccination and booster shot.

His release came the same day widespread media reports said his wife, Virginia Thomas, sent a number of text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days following the 2020 presidential election and implored him to take action to throw out Joe Biden's legitimate election victory.

Thomas, currently the longest-serving member of the court, was nominated in 1991 and became the second Black person after Thurgood Marshall to be confirmed. He is the second-oldest justice after the 83-year-old Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the term.

Senator Joe Manchin said Friday that he will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by Breyer's retirement. If confirmed, Jackson would make history as the first Black woman on the court. And, it would mark the first time in history that the court would have two Black justices on the bench simultaneously.