Reports: Wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas urged top Trump official to overturn 2020 election

March 25 (UPI) -- Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, sent a number of text messages to a top White House official in the days after the 2020 presidential election and implored him to take action to throw out Joe Biden's legitimate election victory, according to news reports. CBS News, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Thomas had 29 text message exchanges with Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, in which she urged him to do something to overturn the will of 81 million American voters who cast ballots for Biden. Advertisement

The messages were part of 2,300 that Meadows provided to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump radicals.

According to the messages, Thomas sent 21 separate messages to Meadows -- which often pushed him on ways to change or challenge the election results.

"Help This Great President [Trump] stand firm, Mark," Thomas wrote in one message on Nov. 10, 2020, according to the reports.

"You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

In other messages, Thomas pointed to disinformation spread by right-wing fringe websites that sought to spread Trump's false claims that widespread voting fraud had cost him re-election. In one, she wrote simply, "do not concede."

Meadows waxed poetic in one of his responses on Nov. 24.

"This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs," his message read. "Do not grow weary in well-doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it."

Thomas never mentioned her husband or the Supreme Court in any of the messages -- but it's noteworthy that Justice Clarence Thomas was one of three dissenters on the high court when it decided in February 2021 to dismiss the remaining challenges to Biden's election. The others were Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee.

The three argued that the case was worth hearing because it could affect future election disputes.

"That decision to rewrite the rules seems to have affected too few ballots to change the outcome of any federal election," Justice Thomas wrote for the minority opinion. "But that may not be the case in the future.

"These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority non-legislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is unacceptable."

In January of this year, Thomas was the lone justice to vote against allowing a release of records from the Trump White House related to the Jan. 6 investigation.

Justice Clarence Thomas, 73, has been hospitalized for the past week with flu-like symptoms and missed oral arguments before the Supreme Court this week. The high court has not given an update on his condition.

