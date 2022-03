Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, seen in April during a group photo, missed oral arguments Monday and is undergoing treatment after being hospitalized Friday for "flu-like symptoms." File Pool photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was not present for oral arguments Monday, after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms Friday, the court said. Chief Justice John Roberts gave the update on Thomas' condition Monday morning, ahead of hearing oral arguments. Advertisement

Thomas, 73, remains in Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., according to a statement issued by the court Sunday.

Thomas is expected to be released from the hospital in a day or two. He will participate "in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," according to the court's statement.

Born June 23, 1948, Thomas is the second-oldest justice after the 83-year-old Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the term.

Confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who President Joe Biden nominated to replace Breyer, got underway Monday morning.

Thomas was nominated for the Supreme Court by President George Bush and took his seat Oct. 23, 1991.