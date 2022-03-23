Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2022 / 3:50 PM / Updated March 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM

U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham & Darryl Coote
U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks next to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on economic assistance to Ukraine in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington on March 16. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. government "assesses that members of Russia's armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine."

In a press statement, Blinken said since launching "his unprovoked and unjust war of choice" Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across Ukraine.

Advertisement

"Last week," Blinken said, "I echoed President Biden's statement, based on the countless accounts and images of destruction and suffering we have all seen, that war crimes had been committed by Putin's forces in Ukraine.

"I noted then that the deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime. I emphasized that Department of State and other U.S. government experts were documenting and assessing potential war crimes in Ukraine."

RELATED Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps

The U.S. government statement said as with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining guilt in specific cases.

Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court announced it would open a war crimes investigation in Ukraine that spans the current war all the way back to 2013.

During a press conference in Washington, D.C., Beth Van Schaack, the U.S. ambassador at large for Global Criminal Justice, said there are several options before them to seek accountability, including domestic Ukrainian courts, those in third states within the region who may gain custody of perpetrators or potentially through absentia trails that have jurisdiction over war crimes committed within the Eastern European country.

Advertisement
RELATED Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports

"There are options for accountability even absent a dedicated tribunal," she said.

Van Schaack, who was confirmed by Congress earlier this month, said she wouldn't get into specific charges they allege nor how they came to them but said they are looking at "a broad range of activities" the Russian forces have committed in Ukraine.

Whether Putin can personally held responsible for these crimes, she said that would be up to a court of law "that has appropriate jurisdiction" to decide.

RELATED Experts tell House panel Russia is committing war crimes

"There are doctrines under international law and domestic law that are able to reach all the way up the chain of command," she said.

Blinken said the U.S. government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information with allies and partners, as well as with international organizations and institutions "as appropriate."

The state department said examples of Russian war crimes in Ukraine include attacks on hospitals, schools, ambulances, critical civilian infrastructure "and other atrocities."

RELATED Senate passes resolution to condemn Russia's invasion, support war crimes probes

Those, the state department said, include the Mariupol maternity hospital and strikes on a Mariupol theater, clearly marked with the word "дети" -- Russian for "children" -- in huge letters visible from the sky.

Latest Headlines

Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
March 23 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returned to the Senate on Wednesday and was questioned about her historic nomination, the First Amendment and press freedoms.
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
March 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity Action Plan which seeks to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals.
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
March 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom released the details of a plan Wednesday that would send $400 to the state's vehicle owners as relief payments for high gas prices.
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
March 23 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas for the death of her daughter have applied for clemency, saying prosecutors relied on bad medical evidence in the case.
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
March 23 (UPI) -- iPhone users in Arizona now are able to upload their driver's licenses or state identification cards, Apple announced Wednesday. This makes making Arizona the first state to allow virtual IDs in certain circumstances.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
March 23 (UPI) -- Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said in a statement. She was 84.
Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth
AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April.
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
March 23 (UPI) -- Paul Manafort, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, was removed from a flight in Florida earlier this week because he had a revoked passport, authorities said Wednesday.
MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months
March 23 (UPI) -- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced Wednesday that she donated $3.86 billion to 465 non-profit groups over the past nine months.
Biden lands in Belgium for NATO summit on Russian war in Ukraine, will also visit Poland
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden lands in Belgium for NATO summit on Russian war in Ukraine, will also visit Poland
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden departed for Europe on Wednesday, where he is first set to hold talks with NATO allies in Belgium over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement