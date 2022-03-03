Int'l Criminal Court opens Ukraine war crimes investigation

Ukrainians rest in a Kyiv, Ukraine, subway that they are using as a bomb shelter on Thursday, February 24. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/ UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced late Wednesday that it will immediately proceed with investigations into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine as far back as late 2013. "I have notified the ICC presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the situation," ICC prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan said in a statement. "Our work in the collective of evidence has now commenced." Advertisement

The investigation is being launched amid Russia's week-long invasion of Ukraine that has resulted in officials accusing the Kremlin forces of committing war crimes, including attacking civilian targets and undefended residential buildings.

On Monday, Khan announced his intention to launch an investigation, prompting Lithuania the next day to submit a referral, which was followed by a joint referral from 38 governments on Tuesday.

As Ukraine is not a member of the ICC, the referrals allow Khan to bypass the lengthy process of getting approval for the investigation and provides him with procedural discretion.

The court has jurisdiction over Ukraine as it has twice previous accepted two applications for investigations -- one concerning crimes in Ukraine from November 2013 to February 2014 and another extending that probe to crimes committed from Feb. 20, 2014, onwards.

In announcing his intentions to open the probe earlier in the week, Khan said his office's preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine had already "found a reasonable basis to believe crimes within the jurisdiction of the court had been committed."

The investigation will go back to Feb. 21, 2013, when protests erupted against Ukraine's then-pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, over his government's rejection of an agreement to strengthen ties with the European Union to foster a closer relationship with Russia.

Encompassing the probe will also be Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, fighting against Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region and the Kremlin's ongoing invasion.

Charges could be filed in the Hague court due to the investigation, however Russia is not a member of the ICC and does not need to cooperate with its probe.

"With an active investigation now underway, I repeat my call to all those engaged in hostilities in Ukraine to adhere strictly to the applicable rules of international humanitarian law," Khan said. "No individual in the Ukraine situation has a license to commit crimes within the jurisdiction of the International Court."

On Wednesday, the ICC also assigned the Ukraine case to judges following Khan informing the presidency of his intentions to submit a request for authorization of an investigation.

"The ICC prosecutor's decision to open an investigation sends a message to current and would-be rights abusers, no matter how powerful that justice may one day catch up with them," Balkees Jarrah, interim international justice director and Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. "Broad support for the court's work will be critical to the investigation's success and help ensure that victims in Ukraine have a path to justice that they so desperately need."

Since Russia launched its invasion at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 24, at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured, according to the United Nations data.