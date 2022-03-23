Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns to Senate for more questions after long first day

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on March 22, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Senators opened a second day of questioning on Wednesday for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, after the first day included queries about the appellate judge's track record and personal beliefs. The first day of questions on Tuesday lasted over a marathon session that went well into the evening hours. Jackson, President Joe Biden's first nominee to the high court, is a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the nation's second-highest court. Advertisement

Wednesday's session began at 9 a.m. EDT and was expected to last for several hours.

On Wednesday, each senator on the judiciary committee will get 20 minutes to question Jackson.

During Tuesday's hearing, Jackson was peppered with questions from Democrats and Republicans about a wide range of topics -- her judicial treatment of defendants in child sex cases, her past defense of prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay naval prison, "packing" the Supreme Court and her religious views.

Some of the questions from Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were sharp and led to some tense exchanges. Graham at one point stormed off during an exchange about Guantanamo prisoners -- and asked how "faithful" she is with religion at another.

Graham also made it clear that he does not support Jackson receiving the nomination over South Carolina federal judge J. Michelle Childs, another Black woman who was on Biden's short list of candidates to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson spent much of her time Tuesday explaining that her role as a judge is narrow and tasked with faithfully interpreting the laws on the books. Republicans repeatedly pushed her to give personal opinions on rulings which they suggested had liberal leanings, such as abortion.

Jackson's confirmation hearings will ultimately span four days this week. Opening statements were heard on Monday, followed by questioning on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the panel will hear testimony from outside witnesses and the American Bar Association.

Committee Chair Dick Durbin of Illinois said he hopes to give Jackson a confirmation vote before Easter recess on April 8.

Most experts and observers expect that Jackson will win confirmation, as she will need only a simple majority -- 51 votes -- in the full Senate to ascend to the Supreme Court.

Before 2017, all Supreme Court nominees required a supermajority -- 60 votes -- to win confirmation and avoid a filibuster. Senate Republicans led by then-majority leader Mitch McConnell changed the threshold for Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority, called the "nuclear option," so that they could confirm President Donald Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the high court without any Democratic support.

