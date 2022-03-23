Watch Live
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to Senate for 2nd day of questioning
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2022 / 8:32 AM / Updated at 9:10 AM

Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns to Senate for more questions after long first day

By Clyde Hughes
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on March 22, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Senators opened a second day of questioning on Wednesday for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, after the first day included queries about the appellate judge's track record and personal beliefs.

The first day of questions on Tuesday lasted over a marathon session that went well into the evening hours. Jackson, President Joe Biden's first nominee to the high court, is a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the nation's second-highest court.

Advertisement

Wednesday's session began at 9 a.m. EDT and was expected to last for several hours.

On Wednesday, each senator on the judiciary committee will get 20 minutes to question Jackson.

RELATED Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized, misses oral arguments

During Tuesday's hearing, Jackson was peppered with questions from Democrats and Republicans about a wide range of topics -- her judicial treatment of defendants in child sex cases, her past defense of prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay naval prison, "packing" the Supreme Court and her religious views.

Some of the questions from Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were sharp and led to some tense exchanges. Graham at one point stormed off during an exchange about Guantanamo prisoners -- and asked how "faithful" she is with religion at another.

Advertisement

Graham also made it clear that he does not support Jackson receiving the nomination over South Carolina federal judge J. Michelle Childs, another Black woman who was on Biden's short list of candidates to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

RELATED Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks family in Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Jackson spent much of her time Tuesday explaining that her role as a judge is narrow and tasked with faithfully interpreting the laws on the books. Republicans repeatedly pushed her to give personal opinions on rulings which they suggested had liberal leanings, such as abortion.

Jackson's confirmation hearings will ultimately span four days this week. Opening statements were heard on Monday, followed by questioning on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the panel will hear testimony from outside witnesses and the American Bar Association.

Committee Chair Dick Durbin of Illinois said he hopes to give Jackson a confirmation vote before Easter recess on April 8.

Most experts and observers expect that Jackson will win confirmation, as she will need only a simple majority -- 51 votes -- in the full Senate to ascend to the Supreme Court.

Before 2017, all Supreme Court nominees required a supermajority -- 60 votes -- to win confirmation and avoid a filibuster. Senate Republicans led by then-majority leader Mitch McConnell changed the threshold for Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority, called the "nuclear option," so that they could confirm President Donald Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the high court without any Democratic support.

Advertisement

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets senators

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., greets Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in his office on Capitol Hill. If confirmed Jackson will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and become the first Black woman to serve on the court. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden heads to Belgium for NATO summit on Russian war in Ukraine, will also visit Poland
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden heads to Belgium for NATO summit on Russian war in Ukraine, will also visit Poland
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will depart for Europe on Wednesday, where he is first set to hold talks with NATO allies in Belgium over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
March 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Casey announced he has contracted COVID-19, becoming the latest U.S. congressman to fall sick to the pandemic.
FBI: Americans lost $7B in 2021 to Internet crime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI: Americans lost $7B in 2021 to Internet crime
March 23 (UPI) -- Americans reported losses surpassing $6.9 billion to Internet crime last year, according to a new report from the FBI.
First Ukrainian children with cancer arrive in U.S. for treatment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First Ukrainian children with cancer arrive in U.S. for treatment
March 23 (UPI) -- Memphis' St. Jude Children's Research Hospital receives four Ukrainian children with cancer, the first to arrive from the war in the United States.
U.S., Britain ink trade deal to roll back Trump-era tariffs on steel, aluminum
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Britain ink trade deal to roll back Trump-era tariffs on steel, aluminum
March 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain inked a trade deal Tuesday evening to remove Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson defends child porn sentencings, record on crime
U.S. News // 1 day ago
SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson defends child porn sentencings, record on crime
March 22 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans got their chance on Tuesday to lay into questioning of Supreme Court hopeful Ketanji Brown Jackson, many of whom are likely to vote against her confirmation as President Joe Biden's first nominee.
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
March 22 (UPI) -- Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative and is quarantining.
Texas health providers suspending gender-affirming care for teens
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas health providers suspending gender-affirming care for teens
March 22 (UPI) -- In response to the Texas GOP's efforts to limit scientifically backed gender-affirming care, LGBTQ advocates say hospitals, insurance companies and pharmacies across the state have started restricting critical treatments
Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
March 22 (UPI) -- Six high school girls in Oklahoma were killed Tuesday after the car they were in collided with a semi-truck while at a stop sign, authorities said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares disaster after tornado outbreak
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares disaster after tornado outbreak
March 22 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a severe weather disaster declaration Tuesday one day after at least 10 tornadoes touched down in the state, killing one person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado
Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado
Porn star Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump's legal fees in failed defamation suit
Porn star Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump's legal fees in failed defamation suit
Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
LG Electronics suspends shipments to Russia
LG Electronics suspends shipments to Russia
Maserati unveils the Grecale; first all-electric SUV will go on sale in 2023
Maserati unveils the Grecale; first all-electric SUV will go on sale in 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement