Watch live: Questioning begins for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to opening statements during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

March 22 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin the second day of her confirmation hearings on Tuesday before the Senate judiciary committee, which will open the questioning phase for President Joe Biden's choice to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer on the high court. Tuesday's hearing was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit, appeared before the committee on the first day on Monday and delivered an opening statement.

In her remarks, Jackson acknowledged her parents, who were in the audience, and said they gave her an African name "to express both pride in their heritage and hope in the future."

"My parents taught me that unlike the many barriers that they had had to face growing up, my path was clearer," she said. "So if I worked hard and believed in myself, in America, I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be."

She also acknowledged her husband Patrick, who wiped away tears as Jackson said she had "no doubt that, without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible professional journey, none of this would have been possible."

The hearings will ultimately span four days this week, with senators convening for two days of questioning on Tuesday and Wednesday before hearing from outside witnesses and the American Bar Association on Thursday.

