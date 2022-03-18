Biden to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks during a St. Patrick's Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. During the event, Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
The phone call was scheduled to take place around 9 a.m. EDT.
"This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and [China]," the White House said in a statement.
"The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."
Biden will make Friday's call to Xi from the White House Situation Room.
President Joe Biden attends a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2021. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
"We're concerned that they're considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, according to The New York Times.
"President Biden will ... make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs."
The Russian military has struggled so far with the performance of its air-to-ground and ground-to-ground missiles, according to Pentagon officials. Also, its ground offensive has stalled in parts of Ukraine due to strong resistance from Ukrainian forces and armed civilians.
U.S. officials have so far estimated, conservatively, that Russia has lost about 7,000 soldiers since the invasion began Feb. 24.