Biden to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Russia's war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks during a St. Patrick's Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. During the event, Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday in a high-stakes phone call during which he's expected to warn the Chinese leader against aiding Russia militarily or financially. China has not denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and news reports this week have said Beijing might be looking to support Moscow's war. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said earlier this month that Beijing's relationship with Moscow is "rock-solid." Advertisement

The phone call was scheduled to take place around 9 a.m. EDT.

"This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and [China]," the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."

Biden will make Friday's call to Xi from the White House Situation Room.

"We're concerned that they're considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, according to The New York Times.

"President Biden will ... make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs."

The Russian military has struggled so far with the performance of its air-to-ground and ground-to-ground missiles, according to Pentagon officials. Also, its ground offensive has stalled in parts of Ukraine due to strong resistance from Ukrainian forces and armed civilians.

Russian forces attacked targets in Lviv on Friday, which is in far western Ukraine. In fact, Lviv is only about 40 miles from Ukraine's border with Poland, which is a NATO-protected country.

U.S. officials have so far estimated, conservatively, that Russia has lost about 7,000 soldiers since the invasion began Feb. 24.

Biden said during a White House event on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "violent dictator," a "pure thug" and a "war criminal" for waging an "immoral war" against the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainians look at the damage to an apartment building that was struck by Russian bombs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo