Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2022 / 5:45 PM

Biden calls Putin 'pure thug' and 'violent dictator' during St. Patrick's Day luncheon

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Biden calls Putin 'pure thug' and 'violent dictator' during St. Patrick's Day luncheon
President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "pure thug" and a "violent dictator" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday escalated his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine calling him a "pure thug" and a "violent dictator."

Biden made the comments during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, where he credited Ireland and Britain for unifying in efforts with other nations to punish Russia for launching the deadly war.

Advertisement

"Now you have Ireland and Great Britain and, you know, the Republic standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug, who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine," Biden said.

He also commended the cooperation between Ireland and the United States noting that it had joined the United Nations Security Council for the first time allowing them to help impose sanctions and other penalties against Russia.

RELATED Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia

"Putin is paying a big price for his aggression," Biden said. "And they are part of the reason this cost is going so high."

The comments came a day after Biden referred to Putin as a war criminal and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Biden's remarks were "absolutely unacceptable and inexcusable."

Advertisement

Biden also praised lawmakers at the meeting for working together to pass $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of a broader $1.5 trillion spending bill.

RELATED U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs

"We should have more times like this where Democrats and Republicans get together and we actually not only agree on one thing, but we remind ourselves we actually like each other," he said.

The president was introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recited a poem by U2 lead singer Bono that ended with a reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"And they struggle for us to be free, from the psycho in this human family. Ireland's sorrow and pain, is now the Ukraine, and Saint Patrick's name now Zelensky," Pelosi recited from the poem.

RELATED Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was originally scheduled to take part in the luncheon but tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday.

Biden said during the luncheon that he spoke to Martin on Zoom and that he "feels well" and "looks good" following the diagnosis.

"He's really sorry he can't be here and he was looking forward to it, as was his wife," Biden said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Amazon acquires MGM for $8.5B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon acquires MGM for $8.5B
March 17 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday it has closed the $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM.
Shalanda Young sworn in as director of Office of Management and Budget
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shalanda Young sworn in as director of Office of Management and Budget
March 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday swore in Shalanda Young as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, making her the first Black woman to hold the position.
Maserati to offer electric GranTurismo in 2023, all-electric lineup by 2025
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maserati to offer electric GranTurismo in 2023, all-electric lineup by 2025
March 17 (UPI) -- Maserati, the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models, announced Thursday plans to offer an all-electric lineup by 2025, starting with the GranTurismo next year.
Larger vehicles more likely to hit pedestrians during turns than cars, study shows
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Larger vehicles more likely to hit pedestrians during turns than cars, study shows
March 17 (UPI) -- Drivers of larger vehicles such as pickup trucks, SUVs, vans or minivans are more likely to strike pedestrians while turning than those in smaller cars, a highway safety study showed on Thursday.
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
March 17 (UPI) -- A former Illinois judge and several Disney employees were among 108 people arrested over the past six days during a Florida human trafficking sting operation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Milwaukee, Nashville said to be finalists to host 2024 Republican National Convention
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Milwaukee, Nashville said to be finalists to host 2024 Republican National Convention
March 17 (UPI) -- The Republican Party has narrowed its list of potential host sites for its national convention in 2024, according to media reports Thursday.
T-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
T-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.
March 17 (UPI) -- T-Mobile has partnered with BMW to power America's first 5G-connected cars.
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
March 17 (UPI) -- A large fire that ravaged a Walmart distribution center in suburban Indianapolis on Wednesday continued to burn on Thursday as investigators try to determine what started the blaze in the massive building.
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID-19 while in D.C. to meet with Biden
March 17 (UPI) -- Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 and learned of his diagnosis late Wednesday while attending an event with President Joe Biden and other members of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Unemployment claims in U.S. decline again; total jobless figure lowest since 1970
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Unemployment claims in U.S. decline again; total jobless figure lowest since 1970
March 17 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims in the United States continue to decline and indicate a strong labor market that's come a long way since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued
Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement