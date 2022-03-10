Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2022 / 5:47 PM

Census Bureau: Black, Latino, Indigenous populations undercounted in 2020

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Census Bureau: Black, Latino, Indigenous populations undercounted in 2020
The Census Bureau on Thursday said that data calculated following the 2020 census showed that the Black, Latino and Indigenous populations in the United States were undercounted. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The 2020 census undercounted the Black, Latino and Indigenous populations in the United States, the Census Bureau said Thursday.

While the total census count did not show a significant overcount or undercount amid complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges to a plan to include a citizenship question, the tallies of Black, Latino and Indigenous populations were underrepresented by a greater margin than the previous census in 2010.

Advertisement

"Today's results show statistical evidence that the quality of the 2020 Census total population count is consistent with that of recent censuses. This is notable, given the unprecedented challenges of 2020," Census Bureau Director Robert L. Santos said.

"But the results also include some limitations -- the 2020 Census undercounted many of the same population groups we have historically undercounted, and it overcounted others," Santos said.

RELATED Louisiana governor vetoes congressional district maps drawn by legislature

Following both a Post-Enumeration Survey and Demographic Analysis, the Latino population saw an undercount rate of 4.99%, up from 1.54% in 2010, while the Indigenous population was undercounted at a rate of 5.64% in 2020 compared to 4.88% in the previous census and the Black population was undercounted by 3.3% up from 2.06% in 2010.

Advertisement

Children aged 0-17 were also undercounted, the Census Bureau said.

In contrast, non-Hispanic Whites were overcounted 1.64%, nearly twice the 2010 rate of 0.83% in 2020, while the Asian population was overcounted by a rate of 2.62% after it was neither overcounted or undercounted in 2010.

RELATED Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place

The national total showed neither an undercount nor an overcount with an estimated net coverage error of -0.24% -- about 782,000 -- with a standard error of 0.25%.

"Taking today's findings as a whole, we believe the 2020 Census data are fit for many uses in decision-making as well as for painting a vivid portrait of our nation's people," said Santos. "We'll be exploring the under- and overcounts further. That is part of our due diligence, our pursuit of excellence and our service to the country."

Data from the census is used to determine levels of federal funding for public services, as well as how many congressional seats each state receives for the corresponding decade.

RELATED Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers

Census data released in August showed 204.3 million people identified as White, down from 223.6 million in 2010, an 8.6% decrease, while the Hispanic or Latino population became the most prevalent ethnic group in California for the first time.

Advertisement

In April, the Census Bureau asked for a 120-day delay for 2020 census deadlines in order to aid workers in abiding by social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In late December 2020, it said it did not expect to meet its deadline to produce population counts used to allocate seats in Congress.

Ahead of the count, the bureau also faced a legal battle that ultimately reached the Supreme Court over whether the government could add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The Supreme Court moved to block the question days before federal officials were to begin printing materials.

Latest Headlines

Report: Supply chain challenges boosted cost of solar energy in 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Supply chain challenges boosted cost of solar energy in 2021
March 10 (UPI) -- The cost of solar energy increased over the past year because of "unprecedented supply chain challenges," a report released Thursday found.
Victims reach tentative $83M settlement over Florida condo collapse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Victims reach tentative $83M settlement over Florida condo collapse
March 10 (UPI) -- Lawyers for unit owners who survived the Surfside condo collapse in South Florida last June have reached a tentative $83 million settlement.
Sen. Ted Cruz rides in trucker protest near Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz rides in trucker protest near Washington, D.C.
March 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined the trucker protest at the Hagerstown Speedway near Washington, D.C., Thursday, riding shotgun in one of the trucks.
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
March 10 (UPI) -- Construction workers in Northern California stumbled upon a grisly find when they were performing renovations recently on a convention facility in Oakland, officials said.
Regulators extend mask mandate for all commercial flights, other public transportation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Regulators extend mask mandate for all commercial flights, other public transportation
March 10 (UPI) -- Federal regulators said on Thursday that a COVID-19 mandate that requires all passengers to wear masks on commercial flights is being extended until at least mid-April.
Experts urge Congress to switch country to daylight saving time permanently
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Experts urge Congress to switch country to daylight saving time permanently
WASHINGTON, March 10 (UPI) -- As Americans get ready to "spring forward," members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee considered reforming the daylight saving time system.
Amazon Pharmacy partners with Blue Cross to offer drug discounts in several states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amazon Pharmacy partners with Blue Cross to offer drug discounts in several states
March 10 (UPI) -- Online retailer Amazon says it's partnered with insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield to offer discounts on prescription drugs and the program is already available in several states.
Louisiana governor vetoes congressional district maps drawn by legislature
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Louisiana governor vetoes congressional district maps drawn by legislature
March 10 (UPI) -- Louisiana Gov. Bel Edwards has vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by the state legislature, asserting that it "runs afoul of federal law."
Human Rights Campaign refuses money from Disney over anti-LGBTQ laws
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Human Rights Campaign refuses money from Disney over anti-LGBTQ laws
March 10 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign said Wednesday it won't accept donations from Disney until the LGBTQ+ rights organization sees Disney really working to stop laws like Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Inflation in U.S. over past 12 months rises to new 40-year high; Biden promises help
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Inflation in U.S. over past 12 months rises to new 40-year high; Biden promises help
March 10 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said in its monthly Consumer Price Index on Thursday that inflation rose by 7.9% in the 12 months ending in February. That's the steepest 12-month increase since 1982.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement