Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The government on Thursday will unveil detailed data from the 2020 Census that will have a significant impact on federal elections for the rest of the 2020s, beginning with next year's midterms.

The Census Bureau will release key population data that will begin a political redistricting process -- redrawing congressional districts -- that occurs once every decade.

Advertisement

The data includes how the ethnic, racial and voting-age makeup of neighborhoods across the United States have shifted since the last Census in 2010.

"The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a news conference to discuss the release of the first local level results from the 2020 Census," the bureau said in a statement earlier this month. "States use these data on race, Hispanic origin, and the voting-age population to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts.

"The news conference will provide initial analysis of the first local level results from the 2020 Census on population change, race, ethnicity, the age 18 and over population, and housing occupancy status."

The results will be released at the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Advertisement

The data released Thursday is used to re-evaluate congressional districts, which are based on population sizes and makeup. Since the Census occurs only once every ten years, the process only comes around once per decade. And because the next Census won't come until 2030, the changes will last for the remainder of the decade, if they withstand legal challenges.

RELATED Three Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as GOP member

The redistricting is expected to impact the 2022 midterms in 15 months, an election when Democrats will be looking to maintain and expand their majority in the House of Representatives and expand their narrow control of the Senate. Republicans, on the other hand, are looking to retake control of both chambers.

Democratic and Republican strategists predict that some states will finalize their new maps as soon as September. About half of states will set their new districts by the end of 2021 and the rest will follow in the first few months of 2022, Politico reported.

According to Census reapportionment data released in April, the influential states of Texas, Florida and North Carolina gained a total of four House seats for 2022. All three states voted to re-elect former President Donald Trump last November.

Advertisement

Colorado, Montana and Oregon are the only other states to gain seats in the House, according to reapportionment data.

Results from the 2020 Census have been weighed down by concerns that the process was rushed under Trump's administration due to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the former administration's failed efforts to add a citizenship question.

Thursday's data was originally scheduled to be released in April but was pushed back because of the delays. The bureau committed to release the information this month after Alabama filed a lawsuit calling for its prompt release.

An external task force from the American Statistical Association has been observing and assessing the bureau's process and the organization said last week it will release a report on state-level apportionment numbers following the release of the redistricting files.

In January, Census Bureau Director Steve Dillingham announced his resignation almost a year before he was supposed to retire.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last week approved President Joe Biden's selection to lead the bureau, Robert Santos, and placed him on track for full Senate confirmation.

Thursday's data will be released in a raw "legacy" format that can take weeks for states to disseminate. The information will be distributed more broadly in an "easier-to-use" format by the end of next month, the Census Bureau said.

Advertisement

"It's like Ikea furniture instead of Pottery Barn," Kelly Ward Burton, president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said of the raw data coming Thursday, according to Politico.

"When you buy from Pottery Barn, it all comes assembled. It's like, 'Here's your desk.' But when you get it from Ikea, it's like, 'Build it yourself.'"