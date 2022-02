1/5

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2021. He will speak at the council again Thursday to caution members about Russian aggression in Ukraine. File Photo by John Minchillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak before the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to warn of the Russian threat in Ukraine, the State Department said. The department said that Blinken will speak to the council at 10 a.m. EST. Advertisement

Blinken and U.S. President Joe Biden have repeated multiple warnings in recent weeks about a Russian invasion of Ukraine -- based on security concerns in Moscow about Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO.

Russia has put more than 130,000 troops near the country's border with Ukraine over the past few months. Earlier this week, Moscow said that some of the soldiers would soon leave the area and return to their bases -- but many Western leaders and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have said that there has been no sign of a Russian withdrawal.

The White House said Wednesday that, in fact, Russia has even added thousands more troops in the region.

"Spoke with Qatar's minister of foreign affairs today about the crisis Moscow has precipitated and the urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions," Blinken said in a tweet late Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We stand with [Ukraine] President [Volodymyr Zelensky] and the people of Ukraine on this day of unity. We share a common desire for a bright and prosperous future for all Ukrainians. Sovereignty and territorial integrity are fundamental to that future."