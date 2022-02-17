Trending
Feb. 17, 2022 / 4:39 AM

White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border

By Darryl Coote
White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (not shown) watches Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine on Wednesday. On Thursday, a Biden administration official said Russian has added another 7,000 troops to its border with Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian Defense Ministry/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia has stationed additional troops at the Ukrainian border, the White House said as it warns Russia will seek to start war under a false pretext.

A Biden administration official speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity via phone Wednesday night said Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, but the Kremlin has said that it has called some of them back to bases and that it is prepared to engage in diplomacy.

The official said he could confirm that neither statement was true as every indication points to Russia publicly making offers to start de-escalation talks while privately mobilizing for war to be ignited under a false pretext.

"We continue to receive indications that they could launch a false pretext at any moment to justify an invasion of Ukraine," the official said. "That false pretext could take a number of different forms: a provocation in the Donbas; a claim about NATO activity by land, at sea, or in the air; an incursion into Russian territory."

Russia has already been disseminating false claims, such as having found an unmarked grave of civilians killed by Ukrainian forces, that the United States and Ukraine are developing biological and chemical weapons and that the West is deploying guerrilla fighters to kill locals.

"Each of these allegations is categorically false, and we should expect more false reports from Russian state media over the coming days," the official said. "We've seen this playbook before: their previous military incursions into Ukraine and in Georgia."

"We don't know what form the false pretext will take, but we hope the world is ready," the official said.

The remarks from the official came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not seen any evidence to support Russia's claim of having withdrawn troops from their shared border.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the Russian military buildup consisted of more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine in Belarus and along the Ukrainian border.

"An invasion remains distinctly possible," he said, adding that if an invasion were to happen "the human cost for Ukraine will be immense, and the strategic cost for Russia will also be immense."

"If Russia attacks Ukraine, it'll be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction."

Amid the monthslong standoff, Biden has frequently warned Russia that invasion of Ukraine would be followed by a decisive response from the Untied States and allies.

Due to the threat, the United States has deployed F-35 fighter jets to Germany to enhance NATO's defensive capabilities .

The F-35A Lightning II jets arrived Wednesday at the Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany along with pilots, mechanics and support personnel from the 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing.

"The deployment of U.S. F-35as to Spangdahlem Air Base increases the defensive posture of the NATA Alliance and enhances our ability to operate together," Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and commander of Allied Air Command, said in a statement. "We are facing a dynamic environment and this deployment significantly enhances our support to NATO'S defenses."

