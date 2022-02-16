NATO chief says Russia still building up troops near Ukraine, not pulling back

1/4

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the defense alliance must be “prepared for the worst” while holding out hope that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has a sincere desire to find a diplomatic way through the crisis. UPI Photo/File

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that despite claims to the contrary, Russia is still building up troop numbers along its border with Ukraine. Speaking before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg said that Moscow has shown no signs yet of a pullback -- and, in fact, appears to to be adding to their forces. Advertisement

Russia's defense ministry had said Tuesday that some of the soldiers who'd been participating in drills in the area have begun to return to their bases.

"So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg said, according to The Guardian.

"On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military buildup. We are, of course, monitoring very closely what Russia does in and around Ukraine.

Despite the apparent contradiction, Stoltenberg said that NATO anticipates dialogue between Russia and Europe will continue to avoid a possible invasion.

"What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way and so, so far, no de-escalation," he added. "But of course, we hear all the messages about diplomacy and we are ready to engage in diplomatic efforts with Russia."

Stoltenberg also said that he didn't know how many troops Russia now has on the Ukrainian border, but noted that he believes they have enough to conduct a "full-fledged" invasion -- something that U.S. President Joe Biden echoed in an address on Tuesday.

Moscow's defense ministry released a video on Tuesday that showed armored vehicles moving across a bridge away from Crimea, which Russia forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian officials said earlier this week that Russia may launch its invasion on Wednesday -- a notion that Moscow dismissed. Russian officials have said that there are no plans to invade Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said in his remarks on Wednesday that he's confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin sincerely wants to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Moscow has expressed concern about Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO and Putin says Russia's security concerns aren't being taken seriously by the West.