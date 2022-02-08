Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Lt. Gen. Kurilla says Iran a top concern for CENTCOM at Senate confirmation hearing

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Lt. Gen. Kurilla says Iran a top concern for CENTCOM at Senate confirmation hearing
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla speaks Tuesday before a hearing of the Senate armed services committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. It was Kurilla's first confirmation hearing in the Senate since he was nominated by President Joe Biden as commander of U.S. Central Command. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- More than a month after he was nominated by President Joe Biden to be the commander of U.S. Central Command, Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla appeared in the Senate on Tuesday for a confirmation hearing, where he said that Iran remains the top Middle East threat and should never possess nuclear weapons.

If confirmed, Kurilla would lead American forces in some of the most notorious hot spots in the world. Central Command's area of responsibility includes the Middle East, Egypt in Africa, Central Asia and parts of South Asia.

Advertisement

Testifying before the Senate armed services committee, Kurilla stressed that the United States should not go it alone in attempting to contain Tehran and urged help from allies in the region like Saudi Arabia.

"Iran is the No. 1 destabilizing factor in the Middle East right now with their malign behavior," Kurilla said. "I think going through our partners and allies and strengthening those with a united front with all of our partners and allies is the best way to confront them.

RELATED First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime

"The U.S. policy that Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon, I think any enforceable agreement should make sure that they do not get a nuclear weapon."

Advertisement

Kurilla told Sen. Jim Inhoff, R-Okla., the panel's ranking Republican, that it's possible that easing sanctions against Iran could help fund operations that endanger U.S. forces.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla on Tuesday before a confirmation hearing of the Senate armed services committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Kurilla is nominated to become commander of U.S. Central Command. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

Iran has consistently sought sanctions relief from the United States as a precondition of restarting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The Obama-era agreement would ease some sanctions against Tehran in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear research to the laboratory.

RELATED Biden administration restores Iran sanctions waiver

Kurilla said U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, is home to nine of the 10 most dangerous terrorist organizations in the world and is also burdened by long-running civil wars in Syria and Yemen. Also, he said, Islamist groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State are re-constituting.

"All of these ill trends are accelerated by water scarcity and food insecurity," Kurilla told the committee. "China has significantly increased its investment and influence in the region and Russia acts as a spoiler.

Advertisement

"If confirmed as the CENTCOM commander, I will protect American interest in the region with these challenges in mind."

RELATED Censorship, suppression the norm in some Arab world nations, experts say

Kurilla said the United States also should not forget about Afghanistan, even though U.S. forces are now fully withdrawn from that country, which is now under control of the Taliban.

"While we are no longer in Afghanistan, we must honor and acknowledge the sacrifice of the more than one million service members, civilians, partners and allies who answered the call and did their duty in the war," he said.

Latest Headlines

Neil Young tells Spotify workers to leave company
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Neil Young tells Spotify workers to leave company
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Singer Neil Young continued his attack against Spotify Tuesday, telling its worker that should leave their jobs at the streaming company before it "eats up your soul."
Peloton stock climbs as CEO steps down, company cuts 2,800 jobs amid slowdown
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Peloton stock climbs as CEO steps down, company cuts 2,800 jobs amid slowdown
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Peloton CEO John Foley is stepping down from the role while the company expects to cut 2,800 global positions, it announced Tuesday.
American Express offers checking accounts, debit cards for first time
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American Express offers checking accounts, debit cards for first time
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- For the first time in its history, American Express is offering U.S. cardholders a digital checking account and debit card, the company said Tuesday.
Pfizer expects to sell $54 billion worth of COVID-19 shots, treatment pills in 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pfizer expects to sell $54 billion worth of COVID-19 shots, treatment pills in 2022
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer said on Tuesday that it expects to generate more than $50 billion in revenues this year from its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment pill.
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- More than 200 earthquakes of 3 magnitude and greater shook Texans in 2021, more than double the 98 recorded in 2020. The seismic activity is largely concentrated in West Texas' Permian Basin.
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The White House is beginning an outreach campaign to millions of American families to encourage them to file their taxes as soon as possible so they can get the second half of their child tax credit payments.
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's top science adviser, Eric Lander, resigned Monday after an investigation found "credible evidence" he bullied and demeaned subordinates.
U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration last year quietly added former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to a list barring entry to the United States of dozens of Central American officials accused of corruption.
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration had to retrieve 15 boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's White House from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Billionaire technology investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, after his current term expires, the company announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Veterinarian captures large Burmese python next to Florida mall
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
Astra Space scrubs first Florida launch a second time
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement