Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'

By Danielle Haynes & Clyde Hughes
1/5
Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'
President Joe Biden speaks about manufacturing, infrastructure and jobs at Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19 on Friday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday said it's "simply unacceptable" that the nation's infrastructure has gotten to such a state of disrepair that a bridge collapsed earlier in the day in Pittsburgh.

He made the remarks during a visit to the City of Bridges that happened to coincide with the collapse of one that injured 10 people.

Advertisement

Biden praised passage of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earlier this month, which designates some $1.6 billion to repair bridges in Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh has more bridges than any other city in the world -- nearly 450.

He said it's time to put that money to use.

RELATED Low-income schools more vulnerable to disasters, government report says

"We've got to get on with it. We've got to move," Biden said during remarks at the Mill 19 building, which houses staff from Carnegie Mellon University. "We don't need headlines saying that someone was killed when the next bridge collapses."

Mill 19 is a research and development center that targets the use of robotics and advanced manufacturing. It houses the Manufacturing Futures Institute and Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing.

Advertisement

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who joined Biden during his trip, has said such fields are important to the local Pittsburgh economy.

RELATED Pete Buttigieg visits Kansas City to push infrastructure law

Biden said Congress was working on legislation to invest in such research and development and boost "good-paying" jobs in manufacturing.

"We know what happens when we stop investing in the future in a place like Pittsburgh," he said.

Before touring Mill 19, Biden visited the site of the collapsed bridge. The Fern Hollow Bridge on Forbes Avenue spanned Frick Park in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood.

RELATED Biden calls on local leaders to make use of infrastructure, COVID-19 relief funds

He offered praise for first responders, who used ropes to rappel under the bridge to make sure no one was trapped.

"These guys deserve an incredible amount of credit going down here," he told reporters and local law enforcement.

Biden commented on the number of bridges in the city, saying, "we're ... going to fix them all."

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said Friday it has subpoenaed 14 people who purported to be "alternate electors" for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people will be destroyed, a judge ruled Friday.
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New York police Commissioner Keechant Sewell posthumously promoted an officer killed last week in Harlem as his family and colleagues mourned him during a Friday funeral.
Virginia AG: Public universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virginia AG: Public universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion Friday, saying the state can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students at public colleges and universities.
Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sold for $2.4 million at an auction.
Two veterans awarded $55M each over defective earplugs that caused hearing loss
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two veterans awarded $55M each over defective earplugs that caused hearing loss
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday ordered 3M to pay $110 million in damages over defective earplugs it produced.
10 hurt in Pittsburgh bridge collapse ahead of Biden visit on infrastructure
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
10 hurt in Pittsburgh bridge collapse ahead of Biden visit on infrastructure
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, hours before President Joe Biden traveled to the city to talk about the new infrastructure law and other issues. Ten people were injured.
'Tiger King' 'Joe Exotic' gets 1 year shaved from federal sentence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Tiger King' 'Joe Exotic' gets 1 year shaved from federal sentence
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma zookeeper best known as Joe Exotic in the Netflix series "Tiger King" was re-sentenced to 21 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot to knock off a rival.
FAA reaches deal with wireless carriers over 5G towers near airports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA reaches deal with wireless carriers over 5G towers near airports
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it has reached a deal with Verizon and AT&T, allowing the wireless carriers to activate more of their new 5G network towers situated near airports.
Appeals court rules Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law unconstitutional
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court rules Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law unconstitutional
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court has ruled that the state's 2019 mail-in voting law is unconstitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement