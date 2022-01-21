VP Harris to highlight wildfire prevention in San Bernardino visit

Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, will deliver remarks this afternoon in California about federal efforts being made to prevent wildfires. Pool photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Vice-President Kamala Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit San Bernardino, Calif., on Friday to highlight the local benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Harris' office said she will deliver remarks focused on the historic investments in wildfire preparedness and resilience. Advertisement

Nearly 60% of California's forests are national forests, with the infrastructure law providing $50 billion for wildfire prevention to help protect them.

The Biden administration this week announced a comprehensive response to what it said is a worsening wildfire crisis. That plan includes a sharp increase in the use of controlled burns in forests to reduce the fuels that feed wildfires.

Vice President Harris will get a briefing on wildfire prevention and mitigation with Secretary Vilsack at the Forest Service's Del Rosa Fire station in San Bernardino Friday afternoon, before delivering her remarks.

The $1.2 trillion Biden infrastructure investment bill was supported by 19 Senate Republicans. Thirteen House Republicans also joined Democrats to pass that bill.

In addition to $50 billion for wildfire prevention, it includes $550 billion for transportation, broadband and utilities.

That includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and similar projects, $66 billion for freight and passenger rail and $39 billion for public transit systems.