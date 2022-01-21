Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 11:39 AM

VP Harris to highlight wildfire prevention in San Bernardino visit

By Doug Cunningham
VP Harris to highlight wildfire prevention in San Bernardino visit
Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, will deliver remarks this afternoon in California about federal efforts being made to prevent wildfires. Pool photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Vice-President Kamala Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit San Bernardino, Calif., on Friday to highlight the local benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Harris' office said she will deliver remarks focused on the historic investments in wildfire preparedness and resilience.

Advertisement

Nearly 60% of California's forests are national forests, with the infrastructure law providing $50 billion for wildfire prevention to help protect them.

The Biden administration this week announced a comprehensive response to what it said is a worsening wildfire crisis. That plan includes a sharp increase in the use of controlled burns in forests to reduce the fuels that feed wildfires.

Vice President Harris will get a briefing on wildfire prevention and mitigation with Secretary Vilsack at the Forest Service's Del Rosa Fire station in San Bernardino Friday afternoon, before delivering her remarks.

The $1.2 trillion Biden infrastructure investment bill was supported by 19 Senate Republicans. Thirteen House Republicans also joined Democrats to pass that bill.

In addition to $50 billion for wildfire prevention, it includes $550 billion for transportation, broadband and utilities.

That includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and similar projects, $66 billion for freight and passenger rail and $39 billion for public transit systems.

Advertisement

Read More

Biden administration launches 'comprehensive response' to wildfires White House to spend $14B on Everglades, other infrastructure projects U.S. releases first $5.5B to repair, replace crumbling bridges

Latest Headlines

Strike ends at King Soopers in Denver with tentative agreement
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Strike ends at King Soopers in Denver with tentative agreement
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 reached an agreement Friday to end a 10-day strike in Denver.
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service will require taxpayers to take selfies and verify their identities through ID.me to access online accounts starting this summer.
3 Pennsylvania officers fired, charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
3 Pennsylvania officers fired, charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania police officers were fired Thursday after being charged in the Aug. 27 shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.
Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Anti-vaccine activists from across the nation will gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in protest of public health mandates.
Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is considering ways to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- On Jan. 28 Kenosha County Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder will hear a request to return Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15-style rifle. According to a court filing Rittenhouse's intent is to destroy the rifle.
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology announced Friday that the Biden administration is purchasing 600,000 additional doses of COVID-19 treatment for patients suffering from the early stages of the virus.
Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol says Republicans gathered to cast fake electoral votes for former President Trump even though he lost the election -- and that Rudy Guiliani led the effort.
49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The 49th annual March for Life -- a major rally for anti-abortion activists -- takes place Friday at noon in the nation's capital.
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Tech giant Intel announced Friday it will spend more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art computer chip factories in rural Ohio as the Biden administration celebrated a manufacturing return to the United States
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement