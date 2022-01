1/5

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration plans to use $3 billion over 10 years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to launch a comprehensive response to a worsening U.S. wildfires crisis. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement Tuesday the new strategy seeks to "significantly increase fuels and forest health treatments to address the escalating crisis of wildfire danger threatening millions of acres and numerous communities across the United States." Advertisement

To implement the new strategy, the U.S. Forest Service will work with other federal agencies and tribes, states, local communities and private landowners.

The plan, called Confronting The Wildfire Crisis, said work will aim to "engineer a paradigm shift by focusing fuels and forest health treatments more strategically and at the scale of the problem, using the best available science as the guide."

Over 10 years, the plan would treat up to 20 million more acres on National Forest System lands. Another 30 million acres will be treated on other federal, state, tribal and private lands.

A long-term plan for forest management would also be developed.

Many states have had record wildfires in the past 20 years. The report said fires larger than 100,000 acres have become so common that the National Interagency Fire Center has stopped tracking them as exceptional events.

