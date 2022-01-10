13 remain critical after deadly Bronx apartment fire

1/5

A five-alarm fire broke out in a 19-story Bronx building in New York City on Sunday. At least 19 people were killed, including nine children in New York City’s worst fire disaster in more than 30 Years. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Thirteen residents of a Bronx apartment building remained in critical condition Monday after a fire that killed 19 and injured 44 more, New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Nigro, who confirmed that a faulty space heater was the cause of the Sunday fire in the high-rise, said the people inside fled the third-floor apartment without closing the fireproof door behind them, allowing smoke to spread. Advertisement

"Smoke spread throughout the building, thus the tremendous loss of life and other people fighting for their lives," Nigro said at a news conference, adding that many were harmed from severe smoke inhalation.

Mayor Eric Adams indicated the door should've closed automatically.

Officials said it was the worst fire in 30 years and one of the largest death tolls from a blaze in the city's history. Many of the victims were Muslim immigrants from the West African nation of Gambia.

Nine of those killed were children.

Nigro said the loss of life can be traumatizing for firefighters responding to such a large blaze.

"We're all about saving lives, and the loss of one life is sad for us, much less 19 lives," he said. "On buildings like this, there are no fire escapes, there are interior stairways. So the residents should know where the stairwells are. I think some of them could not escape because of the volume of smoke."

The building was purchased in 2020 for more than $24.6 million by a group of investors including Camber Property Group, the New York Daily News reported.