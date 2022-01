1/3

Firefighters with the FDNY are seen battling a massive five-alarm fire that broke out in an apartment building in the West Bronx neighborhood of New York City on Sunday. Photo courtesy FDNY/Twitter

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A massive five-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in the West Bronx neighborhood of New York City on Sunday, leaving at least 31 people with serious injuries. More than 200 firefighters with the Fire Department of New York were battling the blaze, which was first reported around 11 a.m. in the 19-floor building. Advertisement

"There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians," the FDNY posted on Twitter.

Fire officials said 54 civilians have suffered injuries so far, with 19 of them treated at the scene and the rest transported to area hospitals. Officials have not released the conditions of the patients.

Videos posted to Citizen App show plumes of smoke billowing from the building while flames shoot out from windows on its lower floors after the blaze broke out on the building's third floor.

Fire officials said the fire has been "knocked down" and is at a "probably will hold" status, meaning it is not likely to grow any larger. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

At Least 41 Injured in Five-Alarm Building Fire @CitizenApp333 E 181st St 10:59:01 AM EST