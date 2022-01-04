Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 11:58 AM

Air travelers facing thousands more canceled or delayed U.S. flights

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Air travelers facing thousands more canceled or delayed U.S. flights
Travelers stand in line for ticketing at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on December 26. Flight cancellations and delays have continued to pile up into Tuesday due to bad weather and COVID-19-related staff shortages.  Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. air passengers Tuesday again faced thousands of delayed and cancelled flights.

Cancellations tallied 1,288 as of 11:26 a.m. EST, with 1,795 delayed flights, according to FlightAware.

Advertisement

Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations, at 314 of more than 3,600 scheduled flights, with another 225 flights delayed.

"Following the winter weather that moved across the country this week, operational planners at Southwest are working to get our aircraft and crews back in place to support a more normal operation," Southwest spokeswoman Alyssa Foster said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.

Nearly 20,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled since Christmas Eve.

Nearly 90 percent of flights out of Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., were cancelled Tuesday.

Severe weather and staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 Omicron outbreak are causing the delays and cancellations, creating major headaches for air travelers nationwide.

Tuesday's delays and cancellations add to 3,600 flights cancelled Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said no federal laws require airlines to compensate passengers for cancelled and delayed flights. The law only provides compensation if travelers are bumped from a flight that's oversold.

Advertisement

The weather also wreacked havoc for ground transportation. A snowstorm shut down a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia on Monday, stranding motorists for over 19 hours in the cold.

Snowstorm hits Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol is seen through snow-covered trees as a winter storm hits the Mid-Atlantic region covering Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Thousands more flights canceled across U.S. Monday due to snow, COVID-19 illness Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours

Latest Headlines

Ford to nearly double production of all-electric F-150 Lightning
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Ford to nearly double production of all-electric F-150 Lightning
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ford announced Tuesday it plans to nearly double production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks to 150,000 trucks per year at its Michigan plant to meet high demand.
U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States smashed a global daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- more than 1 million -- as the Omicron variant rages nationwide. But the number of deaths was far off the record mark.
CDC shortens Pfizer COVID-19 booster interval to 5 months, adds dose for at-risk kids
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
CDC shortens Pfizer COVID-19 booster interval to 5 months, adds dose for at-risk kids
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its guidance for booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, shortening its recommendation from six months after the second dose to five.
Record 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, figures show
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, figures show
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs during the month of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly assessment Tuesday.
Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico is facing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the Omicron variant spreads through the U.S. territory.
Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sokhary Chau made history on Monday night in becoming the first mayor of color in the town of Lowell, Mass. -- and the first Cambodian American mayor anywhere in the United States.
Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Motorists along a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia remained stranded Tuesday morning, more than 15 hours after snow and ice brought travel to a halt.
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has expanded implementation of the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy after multiple courts decided that the program must be reinstated.
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $575 million, the ninth-largest in the game's history, after there were no winners in Monday night's drawing.
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Americans who still own and use classic BlackBerry devices will no longer be able to use them after Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement