Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 10:21 AM

Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours

By Doug Cunningham
Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours
Pedestrians walk by fallen branches from the heavy snow after a winter storm hit the Mid-Atlantic region covering Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Motorists along a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia remained stranded Tuesday morning, more than 15 hours after snow and ice brought travel to a halt.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that as of 7 a.m., both directions of I-95 were still closed between Ruther Glen, Va., and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.

Advertisement

VDOT said it was working to free the traffic flow along the 48 mile closure.

Anne Gould told NBC News that traffic stopped on Monday afternoon and by about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, she had only moved a few car lengths.

RELATED Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week

"There's cars and trucks as far as I can see behind me, and in front of me, and it's looked like this for 12 hours," she said.

People were tweeting from the standstill about having kids in the car and running low on gas.

RELATED Heavy snow hits D.C. area, closes schools and cuts power to about 500,000

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who tweeted he was stuck on the highway for 19 hours and counting, said a Connecticut family returning from Florida handed out oranges to fellow stranded motorists.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said via Twitter that his team is working with other state agencies to respond to the I-95 emergency. The governor tweeted that an emergency message went out to all stranded drivers on I-95 "connecting them to support" and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters.

Advertisement
RELATED Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near islands south of Japan

Firefighters in Prince William County handed out blankets and water bottles as road crews worked to free the backed-up vehicles.

More than 278,000 people in Virginia were without power due to the storm, which struck the Mid-Atlantic region on Monday.

Virginia State Police say while thousands of accidents were reported Monday and Tuesday as the storm developed, there have been no reported crashes along the closed section of I-95. State police responded to at least 867 crashes and 846 disabled vehicles across the state on Monday.

Crews responding to the storm were trying to clear downed trees from the interstate that were impeding snowplow progress, but were battling high winds that continued to topple other trees.

VDOT said via Twitter it does not have an estimated time for the reopening of I-95.

"We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95. It's at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents. It's frustrating & scary. Please know our crews don't stop. Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel."

The heavy winter storm hit the Washington, D.C., area, including Virginia, on Monday, closing schools and government offices. Power outages hit roughly 500,000 people.

Advertisement

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, power outages in D.C. were down to just 197.

Forecasters say another winter storm could hit the Midwest and Northeast later this week.

Snowstorm hits Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol is seen through snow-covered trees as a winter storm hits the Mid-Atlantic region covering Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico is facing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the Omicron variant spreads through the U.S. territory.
Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sokhary Chau made history on Monday night in becoming the first mayor of color in the town of Lowell, Mass. -- and the first Cambodian American mayor anywhere in the United States.
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has expanded implementation of the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy after multiple courts decided that the program must be reinstated.
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $575 million, the ninth-largest in the game's history, after there were no winners in Monday night's drawing.
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Americans who still own and use classic BlackBerry devices will no longer be able to use them after Tuesday.
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States smashed a global daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- more than 1 million -- as the Omicron variant rages nationwide. But the number of deaths was far off the record mark.
Newborn California twins have different birthdays -- and different birth years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Newborn California twins have different birthdays -- and different birth years
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Most of the time, twins share the same birthday. But a set of newborn California twins defied long odds to have different birthdays -- and even different birth years.
LA schools: Students, staff must show negative COVID-19 test to return from break
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
LA schools: Students, staff must show negative COVID-19 test to return from break
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that students and staff will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning to classes when they resume from winter break next week.
U.S., Britain, China, France, Russia vow to prevent nuclear war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Britain, China, France, Russia vow to prevent nuclear war
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The nuclear-armed nations of the United States, Britain, China, Russia and France have agreed to avoid nuclear war and to prevent the proliferation of such weapons and an arms race.
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rep. Devin Nunes has formally resigned from Congress in order to head former President Donald Trump's new media company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
U.S. smashes record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 1.08M on Monday
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement