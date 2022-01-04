Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours

Pedestrians walk by fallen branches from the heavy snow after a winter storm hit the Mid-Atlantic region covering Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Motorists along a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia remained stranded Tuesday morning, more than 15 hours after snow and ice brought travel to a halt. The Virginia Department of Transportation said that as of 7 a.m., both directions of I-95 were still closed between Ruther Glen, Va., and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County. Advertisement

VDOT said it was working to free the traffic flow along the 48 mile closure.

Anne Gould told NBC News that traffic stopped on Monday afternoon and by about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, she had only moved a few car lengths.

"There's cars and trucks as far as I can see behind me, and in front of me, and it's looked like this for 12 hours," she said.

People were tweeting from the standstill about having kids in the car and running low on gas.

Advertisement Total disaster on I-95 in VA. @VaDOT says the road is closed between Dumfries Road and Ruther Glen. 48 MILE CLOSURE! DO NOT GET ON 95! Drivers begging Gov. Northam to declare a state of emergency so that National Guard troops can assist. @nbcwashington @RalphNortham pic.twitter.com/ofdv2LRKMK— First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) January 4, 2022

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who tweeted he was stuck on the highway for 19 hours and counting, said a Connecticut family returning from Florida handed out oranges to fellow stranded motorists.

I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I'm still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said via Twitter that his team is working with other state agencies to respond to the I-95 emergency. The governor tweeted that an emergency message went out to all stranded drivers on I-95 "connecting them to support" and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters.

Firefighters in Prince William County handed out blankets and water bottles as road crews worked to free the backed-up vehicles.

More than 278,000 people in Virginia were without power due to the storm, which struck the Mid-Atlantic region on Monday.

Virginia State Police say while thousands of accidents were reported Monday and Tuesday as the storm developed, there have been no reported crashes along the closed section of I-95. State police responded to at least 867 crashes and 846 disabled vehicles across the state on Monday.

Crews responding to the storm were trying to clear downed trees from the interstate that were impeding snowplow progress, but were battling high winds that continued to topple other trees.

VDOT said via Twitter it does not have an estimated time for the reopening of I-95.

"We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95. It's at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents. It's frustrating & scary. Please know our crews don't stop. Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel."

The heavy winter storm hit the Washington, D.C., area, including Virginia, on Monday, closing schools and government offices. Power outages hit roughly 500,000 people.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, power outages in D.C. were down to just 197.

Forecasters say another winter storm could hit the Midwest and Northeast later this week.

