Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2022 / 11:04 AM

Thousands more flights canceled across U.S. Monday due to snow, COVID-19 illness

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Thousands more flights canceled across U.S. Monday due to snow, COVID-19 illness
Passengers are seen at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Mo., on December 26 during the busy holiday travel period. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 flights were canceled across the United States on Monday, many of them due to severe weather and staffing shortages brought on by increasing cases of COVID-19 -- an ongoing trend that began before Christmas.

More than 3,600 flights were canceled on Monday, according to FlightAware. Most of the cancellations were made at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Baltimore/Washington International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Advertisement

Some of the disruptions were caused by a severe winter storm in the Mid-Atlantic, which also closed schools and government offices on Monday.

Several inches of snow were forecast to fall in the Washington area on Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency for most of the day.

RELATED Thousands of New Year's Day flights canceled due to weather, COVID-19

Passengers wait in line at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Mo., on December 26. Since the week of Christmas, thousands of flights have been canceled in the United States. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Monday's cancellations follow thousands of other disrupted flights across the United States since the week of Christmas. More than 4,600 were canceled on Sunday.

Advertisement

Chicago O'Hare International Airport saw nearly a quarter of its flights canceled on Sunday, Denver International Airport canceled almost 20%, Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport 12% and Atlanta Hartfield-Jackson and Newark Liberty airports 11%.

There were more than 5,000 cancellations and almost 20,000 delays affecting U.S. flights over the weekend, making it the most affected two-day stretch of the holiday season for air travelers.

RELATED Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions

"It was absolute mayhem," said traveler Natasha Enos, according to USA Today.

Some airlines are paying their crews extra to avoid cancellations for the next few weeks. Last week, JetBlue canceled hundreds of flights through mid-January to avoid scrapping them at the last minute.

RELATED JetBlue cancels 1,300 flights through mid-January due to rising Omicron illnesses

Latest Headlines

Schools, gov't offices close in D.C. as forecasters expect major snowstorm
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Schools, gov't offices close in D.C. as forecasters expect major snowstorm
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Local and federal government offices and schools in the Washington, D.C., area will be closed on Monday due to a heavy round of winter weather forecast to deliver several inches of snow.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams promises safety for students returning to classes Monday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Schoolchildren in New York City returned to classrooms on Monday after the holiday break, and new Mayor Eric Adams said that enhanced COVID-19 testing and other measures will keep them safe.
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for kids between 12-15
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for kids between 12-15
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave emergency authorization for children between 12 and 15 to receive booster doses Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Chipotle adds meatless chorizo at U.S. locations; 1st plant-based option since 2014
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chipotle adds meatless chorizo at U.S. locations; 1st plant-based option since 2014
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Chipotle said on Monday that it's adding meatless chorizo to its menu for 2022 -- its first plant-based protein option in nearly a decade.
Biden to meet with U.S. farmers, unveil plan for 'fairer' meat supply chain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to meet with U.S. farmers, unveil plan for 'fairer' meat supply chain
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with a group of farmers and ranchers and unveil measures -- including $1 billion in funding -- that will help them compete in the marketplace.
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden: U.S., allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart that the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia further invades its Eastern European neighbor.
Former Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader who died last week at the age of 82, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 12, congressional leaders announced Sunday night.
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals located five missing teenagers and arrested 30 people in the New Orleans metropolitan area during a monthslong multiagency operation, authorities said.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Sunday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for the next five days.
Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, two still unaccounted for
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado on Sunday said a man who was reported missing in the Marshall Fire was found alive, as search crews continued to look for two people who remained missing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59% but deaths down 7%; Australia triples in week
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
Panel has 'firsthand' testimony Trump was asked to stop riots
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Old Man Winter to shock mid-Atlantic with quick-hitting snowstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement