Dec. 21, 2021 / 9:32 PM

Jurors ask about victims' testimony in second day of Maxwell deliberations

By Daniel Uria
Ghislaine Maxwell's siblings arrive at the U.S. Federal District Court House jurors completed their second day of deliberations Tuesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jurors in the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell asked the judge three questions related to the accounts of the women who testified against her.

During the second day of deliberation, jurors in the Manhattan federal court sent a not around 10 a.m. requesting transcripts from accusers Annie Farmer, Carolyn and "Jane," according to reports by CNN and The Guardian.

At about 3 p.m., jurors asked the court for FBI notes from an interview with Carolyn in 2007 but Judge Alison Nathan informed them the document was not in evidence, although some excerpts of the notes were read during cross-examination.

Lastly, jurors sent a note at 4:30 p.m. asking if they can consider Farmer's testimony for counts of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sex acts.

"The answer is yes, you may consider it," Nathan responded, after having previously told jurors the testimony did not constitute illegal sexual activity as charged in the indictment.

Maxwell, 59, faces up to 70 years in prison after pleading not guilty to six federal counts including sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of conspiracy, for her alleged role in procuring young women to be sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, her former boyfriend and longtime associate.

During the trial, a woman testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" told the court Maxwell sparked a relationship with her when she was 14, taking her shopping and to the movies before coordinating sexual massages with Epstein and sometimes taking part in the abuse.

Carolyn testified that she visited Epstein's Palm Beach Island home more than 100 times and took part in sexualized massages after she, at age 14, met Maxwell who touched her breasts, hips and but and told her she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends."

Farmer, the only accuser to testify using her full name, testified that she met Maxwell when she was 16 years old and that Maxwell instructed her on how to give massages in addition to forcing her to undress and groping her breasts.

A fourth accuser, Kate, told the court Maxwell groomed to provide sex for Epstein at his properties in New York City, London, Palm Beach, Fla., and the Virgin Islands after they met in Paris when she was 17.

The jury of six men and six women is set to continue deliberations on Wednesday.

