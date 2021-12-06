Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, shown attending a United Nations news conference in 2013, was accused by a second woman of grooming her for sex acts by Jeffrey Epstein. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/U.N./EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A second woman testified Monday that she was "groomed" by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at a young age for sex acts perpetrated by the late American tycoon Jeffrey Epstein. The witness, identified only as "Kate," testified in Maxwell's trial in New York on child sex trafficking charges that she recruited her to provide sex for Epstein at his properties in New York City, London, Palm Beach, Fla., and the Virgin Islands -- including one instance when she was instructed by Maxwell to wear a "schoolgirl outfit," CNN and NBC News reported. Advertisement

Kate is one of four women who prosecutors say Maxwell groomed for Epstein, who died by suicide at a New York jail on Aug. 10, 2019.

Another of the group, identified as "Jane," testified last week that Maxwell was Epstein's closest associate and participated in grooming her for him starting at age 14.

Kate, now 44, said she was dazzled by Maxwell when she first met her in Paris at age 17 and enticed by her comments that her "boyfriend" Epstein could help her aspiring music career.

"She told me lots of amazing things about her boyfriend that he liked to help young people and it would be great to meet him," Kate said of Maxwell. "She said I would love him. I was lonely and she seemed like she had a lot of connections."

Kate said that during one visit to Epstein's Palm Beach residence when she was about 18, she found a schoolgirl outfit left on her bed. When she asked Maxwell what it was for, she recalled Maxwell saying, "I thought it would be fun for you to take Jeffrey his tea in this outfit."

"I didn't know how to say no," she said, fearing she would be forced to leave if she refused.

Epstein initiated a sex act with her when she appeared in the outfit, she said.

Kate also testified that the defendant was open with her about Epstein's sexual habits. She said Maxwell claimed the tycoon "needed to have sex about three times a day" in urging her to recruit friends.

"You know what he likes -- cute, young, (and) pretty like you," Maxwell told her, according to her testimony.

Jane testified that orgies were held at Epstein's New York City, New Mexico and Palm Beach homes, describing the sexual encounters to include "kissing, oral sex on each other, oral sex on Jeffrey, full on intercourse."