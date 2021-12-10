Sen. Bob Dole to be honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rests her hand on the casket during a Congressional memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Thursday. Pool photo by Sarahbeth Maney/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will join the family of late Sen. Bob Dole on Friday at the Washington National Cathedral for his funeral, after he spent most of the day Thursday lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. Dole was honored in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday and he lay in state for several hours. Friday's memorial at the National Cathedral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST. Advertisement

Dole, a longtime U.S. senator from Kansas, died on Sunday.

After the event at the cathedral, Dole's casket will be taken to the national World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., where actor Tom Hanks, broadcaster Savannah Guthrie and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, will speak.

RELATED Oklahoma executes Bigler Stouffer for 1985 slaying of teacher

Dole was a member of the U.S. Army during World War II and played an instrumental role in funding construction of the memorial, which opened in 2004.

On Saturday, Dole's body will be flown to Kansas for a public viewing at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in the town of Russell. Retired Sen. Pat Roberts, and current Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall will speak at the morning service.

Advertisement

Dole will then be taken to Topeka, where Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland will receive him at the Kansas Statehouse.

"In public office, Sen. Dole was always a voice for Kansas," Kelly said in a statement on Sunday. "Dole's legacy goes far beyond the walls of Congress."

Ultimately, Dole's body will return to the Washington, D.C., area and he will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.