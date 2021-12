Most economists predicted Friday's Labor Department report would show about a half-million new jobs for the month of November. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added a little more than 200,000 jobs during the month of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly assessment Friday -- roughly half what most analysts expected. The official jobs report said there were 210,000 new hires last month. Advertisement

Most economists predicted Friday's report would show about a half-million new jobs.

The new figure follows a stellar report a month ago that said 530,000 jobs were created in October, surpassing expectations.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about Friday's jobs report at the White House at 10:15 a.m. EST.

Wednesday, ADP and Moody's Analytics reported 534,000 new jobs in the private sector in November, which topped most analysts' projections.

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported a slight uptick in new unemployment filings last week to about 222,000. The week before, new claims plummeted to 194,000, which was the fewest for any week dating back to 1969.