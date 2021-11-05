October jobs report expected to show solid increase after disappointing August, Sept.

The last really positive jobs report was for the month of July, when the U.S. economy added close to 1 million new jobs. It was followed by underwhelming reports in August and September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. officials, analysts and businesses are expecting good news on the labor front on Friday with the federal jobs report for October, which is projected by most to show almost a half-million new hirings for the month. The monthly report from the Labor Department is expected to detail increased hiring and rising wages last month after the September report flatlined with about 300,000 fewer jobs than expected. It was the second flat report in a row, as August's was also a few hundred thousand short of expectations. Advertisement

The last really positive jobs report was for the month of July, when the U.S. economy added close to 1 million new payrolls.

In the run-up to Friday's report, most economists have projected about 450,000 jobs for October.

Additionally, the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 4.7% from 4.8% and hourly wages are expected to have risen 0.4% last month, which would be an increase of 4.9% year-over-year, and up from a pace of 4.6% in September.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the jobs report at the White House at 10 a.m. EDT.

Despite the disappointment of the September report, Biden said that it showed clear signs of progress.

"Jobs up, wages up, unemployment down. That's progress," he said.

"Right now, things in Washington are awfully noisy. Turn on the news and every conversation is a confrontation. But when you take a step back and look at what's happening, we're actually making real progress."

Two days ago, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly assessment of the private sector that the economy added about 571,000 jobs in October. The ADP and Labor Department reports, typically, are rarely similar because they're fashioned on markedly different data.

On Thursday, the department said that new unemployment filings nationwide had nearly fallen to prepandemic levels. It said there were 269,000 new claims last week, just 13,000 more than the final figure that was reported before the impact of COVID-19 early last year.

The Federal Reserve also gave a nod to "the substantial further progress the economy has made toward the committee's goals since last December," as it announced plans to taper its pandemic bond-buying program beginning later this month.

Another reason for optimism with the October report is the decline in U.S. COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average fell from a peak of 175,800 in mid-September to about 73,000 on the final day of October, according to data reported by The New York Times.

"We think a big constraint or headwind causing some of the slowdown we've seen in recent months was COVID-related, and now it seems the cases and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction," Bank of America U.S. economist Alex Lin said, according to CNBC.

On Thursday, Biden's administration unveiled two vaccine requirement rules that the president said will help stimulate the economy. The two new rules require vaccination for about 100 million American workers.

About 84 million of the workers affected by the mandate have the option to undergo weekly coronavirus testing instead, and they would have to wear masks at all times in the workplace. For the roughly 17 million health workers covered by one of the policies, there is no testing option. They must be vaccinated.

"Vaccination requirements are good for the economy," Biden said Thursday. "They not only increase vaccination rates but they help send people back to work -- as many as 5 million American workers. They make our economy more resilient in the face of COVID and keep our businesses open."

Vaccinations will also be available for children aged 5-11 beginning Nov. 8, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized inoculations for kids in the younger age group this week.