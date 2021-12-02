Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'

By Megan Hadley
Actor Alec Baldwin said in an interview that he did not pull the trigger in a fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Star Alec Baldwin and a lawyer for an assistant director on the film Rust told ABC News that Baldwin did not pull the trigger in an accidental shooting on the set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In an interview that aired Thursday on Good Morning America, attorney Lisa Torraco said assistant director Dave Halls has maintained from the start that Baldwin's finger was "never in the trigger guard" when Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded on the New Mexico set.

"The entire time, Baldwin had his finger outside the trigger guard, parallel to the barrel. [Halls] told me since day one that he thought it was a misfire," Torraco said.

Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos the same thing during a live interview scheduled to air Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.

RELATED Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released by the network of the emotional interview in which the actor is seen breaking down in tears.

Baldwin said he had no idea how a live bullet got onto the set and that he would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said.

RELATED 'Rust' script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, producers, crew over fatal set shooting

The accident occurred Oct. 21. Baldwin was holding an antique revolver at the Bonanza Creek Ranch when the firearm discharged a live round, striking Hutchins in the chest. The same bullet also hit Souza in the shoulder, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office.

Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, is facing several lawsuits, including one filed by Rust crew member Serge Svetnoy, the chief lighting technician, who alleges members of the cast and crew failed to properly inspect the revolver to ensure it did not contain live ammunition before handing it to the actor.

Baldwin is also being sued by the script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, for intentional infliction of emotional distress. She said Baldwin was not required to discharge the firearm.

RELATED 'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting

On Tuesday, a New Mexico judge authorized investigators to search an Albuquerque prop firm.

