Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 11:50 PM

'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting

By Daniel Uria
'Rust' crew member sues Alec Baldwin, producers in fatal set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives on the red carpet at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in New York City on October 22, 2018. The Arthur Miller Foundation's inaugural Arthur Miller Foundation Honors celebrating the power of public school arts education was hosted by Alec Baldwin. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A crew member on the film Rust who held cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as she died after being struck by a live round filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the film's producers, including Alec Baldwin.

Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer, or chief lighting technician, on the film filed the suit accusing the film's producers and other staff members of negligence as it alleges they failed to properly inspect the revolver fired by Baldwin that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza to ensure it did not contain live ammunition before handing it to the actor.

Advertisement

The lawsuit seeks damages on Svetnoy's behalf, stating he was injured by discharge materials that struck him as he was standing "no more than six to seven feet" from Baldwin when he fired the gun" and was traumatized by seeing his friend die, leaving him unable to work.

"He felt a strange and terrifying whoosh of what felt like pressurized air from his right," the suit states. "He felt what he believed was gunpowder and other residual materials from the gun directly strike the right side of his face and scratch the lenses of the eyeglasses he was wearing."

Advertisement
RELATED Attorneys say Alec Baldwin shooting on 'Rust' film may be 'sabotage'

Svetnoy described holding Hutchins as she lay bleeding in the aftermath of the shooting during a press conference Wednesday.

"I tried to save her life," he said.

"I still cannot believe that she is no longer with us," Svetnoy added. "What a tragedy and injustice when a person loses her life on a film set while making art."

RELATED N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry

In addition to Baldwin, Rust Movie Produtions LLC, prop master Sarah Zachry, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls and several other producers with the project were named as defendants in the suit.

Court records state that Zachry handed the .45 Colt to Gutierrez-Reed, who loaded it as Halls "failed to thoroughly and properly inspect" the weapon before he called out "cold gun" before handing the weapon to Baldwin, indicating it did not contain live ammunition.

It also accuses Baldwin of behaving negligently when he failed to ensure the gun "was indeed 'cold'" before he practiced with it, stating he should have checked to make sure it did not contain live ammunition and was obligated to handle the gun "as if it was loaded and to refrain from pointing it at anyone."

RELATED Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off

The suit also states that the scene did not require Baldwin to fire the gun.

Advertisement

Svetnoy alleges the producers "declined requests for weapons training days, failed to allow proper time to prepare for gunfire, failed to send out safety bulletins with call sheets, spread staff too thin, failed to ensure that industry safety standards were strictly observed when preparing and filming with firearms and engaged in other cost-cutting moves."

Latest Headlines

Judge again rejects Trump's attempt to bar documents from Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Judge again rejects Trump's attempt to bar documents from Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has again rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to shield a slew of White House documents from a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building by thousands of his supporters.
Judge approves historic settlement over Flint water crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge approves historic settlement over Flint water crisis
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday approved a historic $626 million settlement for tens of thousands of victims of the Flint Water Crisis.
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
AccuWeather forecasters say an active storm track combined with a prolonged blast of cold air in the East will provide opportunities for many in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast to see their first snowflakes.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man who was a minor when he traveled to Wisconsin and shot two people dead last year during civil rights protests, took the witness stand at his homicide trial on Wednesday.
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Veteran advocates urge Congress to help military families avoid food insecurity
House representatives examined food insecurity among veterans, active duty military and military families.
Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden: Administration will prioritize addressing 'worrisome' consumer price increases
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would prioritize addressing "worrisome" inflation and supply chain concerns as he traveled to Baltimore to promote his recently passed infrastructure bill.
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow falls 240 points after inflation report; Disney misses earnings expectations
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 240 points Wednesday as consumer prices rose 6.2% year-over-year, the largest increase since the 1990s.
Biden to host Trudeau, Obrador for summit next week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden to host Trudeau, Obrador for summit next week
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Washington, D.C., next week, the White House announced Wednesday.
900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week after becoming eligible, the White House said Wednesday.
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Communities across U.S. prepare for influx of infrastructure dollars
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- With the $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill ready for President Joe Biden's signature, communities across the United States are getting a clearer picture of what projects are coming.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in homicide trial: 'I didn't do anything wrong'
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
D.C., Philly and NYC may see 1st snowflakes of season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement