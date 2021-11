Malikah Shabazz and her twin sister were born in 1965 after their father's death. File Photo courtesy Library of Congress

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of Black civil rights leader Malcolm X, has been found dead in her New York City home, authorities said. The body of Shabazz, 56, was found in her Brooklyn home on Monday by her daughter, the New York Police Department said. Advertisement

Authorities said her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Malcolm X's wife Betty Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister Malaak when the civil rights icon was gunned down at a speaking event in New York City in 1965.

"I'm deeply saddened by the death of [Malikah Shabazz]," Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. tweeted on Tuesday. "My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X."

Shabazz's death came just days after her father's assassination was in the news. Two men who'd been convicted in his killing were exonerated after a two-year re-investigation of the crime.

Betty Shabazz, who had six children with Malcolm X, died in 1997.