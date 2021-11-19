Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 8:54 AM

House Dems to vote on social spending bill after record rant by top Republican

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy spoke for close to nine hours overnight on Thursday as a stall tactic to delay the passage of President Joe Biden's large social spending plan.  Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- House Democrats returned to the chamber on Friday to debate and prepare for a vote on President Joe Biden's $1.8 trillion social spending package -- after the House's top Republican ranted against the proposal for a record 8 and a half hours.

Democrats had planned to vote for the Build Back Better Act on Thursday after receiving a long-awaited analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, which said the plan would add just $160 billion to the national deficit over 10 years.

The plan was interrupted by House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who began speaking at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday -- and finished just after 5 a.m. Friday. McCarthy's speech was intended to delay the vote, as Republicans in the chamber do not have enough votes to block the BBB Act.

McCarthy's marathon speech was riddled with criticisms of Biden, the Democratic Party and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He also made comments about COVID-19 booster shots, inflation, immigration, the Gettysburg Address, Elon Musk and George Washington crossing the Delaware.

At the conclusion of his speech, McCarthy received a round of applause from members of his party in the chamber.

The Build Back Better Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill have been two of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

Most Democrats didn't even hear McCarthy's lengthy rant, having left the chamber late on Thursday with plans to return once he was finished. They returned on Friday morning.

When she gaveled the House back into session on Friday, Pelosi said, "As a courtesy to my colleagues, I will be brief."

"With the passage of the Build Back Better Act, we, this Democratic Congress, are taking our place in the long and honorable heritage of our democracy, with legislation that will be the pillar of health and financial security in America," she said, according to NBC News.

"It will be historic in forging landmark progress for our nation."

For weeks, the spending package and the bipartisan infrastructure bill -- two of Biden's top legislative priorities -- had languished in Congress due to disagreements among moderate and progressive Democrats. Ultimately, the House passed the infrastructure bill and Biden signed it into law this week.

The BBB Act is expected to pass in the House on Friday and could also pass the Senate soon. In the upper chamber, it would need only a simple Democratic majority of 50 votes -- plus the tiebreaker by Vice President Kamala Harris -- to pass the spending package through the budget reconciliation process.

Budget reconciliation only requires a simple majority to pass and is filibuster-proof, but only certain pieces of legislation qualify.

