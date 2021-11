Secretary of State Dick Cheney (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell speak to the media on August 22, 1990 in Kennebunkport, Maine. Powell and Cheney had briefed President George H.W. Bush about the war in the Persian Gulf. Photo by Joe Marquette/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell will take place Friday at the Washington National Cathedral, during which he will be memorialized as a trailblazing military leader and eloquent statesman. Powell died at the age of 84 on Oct. 18 from complications due to COVID-19. Powell was the first Black American to be secretary of state, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and White House national security adviser. Advertisement

President Joe Biden is expected to headline a list of political and military attendees at Powell's funeral Friday.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT.

Powell was secretary of state under former President George W. Bush and rose through the ranks at the Pentagon in the 1980s when Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush were in the White House.

"I remember the first time I ever met him, he was probably one of the most professional, dedicated, loyal, enthusiastic people I've ever been around," retired Army Sgt. Jack Tilly told WJLA-TV. "Fast forward like 10 or 15 years, I was a sergeant in the Army and I met him again, I met him a couple of times -- he was Secretary of State and he was the same way, he hadn't changed a bit."

Powell had multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, whose treatment made him more vulnerable to COVID-19, even though he was fully vaccinated.