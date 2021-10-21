Former President Bill Clinton says he's 'on road to recovery' after hospital stay

Former President Bill Clinton and wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are seen at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 20 for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. UPI Photo/File | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton says he's making a rapid recovery and is happy to be out of the hospital after spending several days there with an infection, according to a video update he posted online Wednesday night. In a post accompanying the video, Clinton said, "I'm glad to be home!" Advertisement

The 42nd U.S. president was admitted to a hospital in Southern California last week for what an aide said was a urological infection unrelated to COVID-19. He was released on Sunday.

I'm glad to be home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 20, 2021

In the video, Clinton, 75, thanked supporters and medical staff at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center south of Los Angeles. He also urged people to take good care of their health.

"I'm on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there -- take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves," he said. "We all have work to do and each of us has an important role to play in life and the immediate future."

Clinton added that he plans to "do the best" he can to "be around for a lot longer to do the most good I can."

The former president, who was in office between 1993 and 2001, returned to his New York home after his release this week.

"I'm really glad to be back home. I'm doing great, and enjoying this beautiful fall weather," he said.

During his hospital stay, Clinton was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection that resulted in a fever and low white blood cell count, his doctor said.

Clinton has had other health-related issues in the past, including heart problems. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and again had surgery for a partly collapsed lung the following year.