Watch live: Biden gives update on COVID-19 strategy, vaccinations

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to give an update Thursday on the federal COVID-19 strategy and vaccinations nationwide.

New cases nationwide have declined by more than half over the past several months from a summer high of 181,000 on Aug. 31 to about 84,000 on Tuesday.

The low figure, however, is still a ways off the 8,400 cases that were reported on June 13 before surges spiked case numbers.

Biden is scheduled to give his briefing at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 66% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose and 57% is fully vaccinated.