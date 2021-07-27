Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe

July 27 (UPI) -- A private business jet crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing all four people on board, officials in California said.

The Bombardier CL 600 jet crashed Monday afternoon in a wooded area as it neared landing at Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Truckee, Calif., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The airport is about 6 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe and 20 miles southwest of Reno, Nev.

Among those killed were two crew members and two passengers. There were no survivors.

The Truckee Police Department said the plane "was on approach for landing to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it impacted heavily treed terrain" and crashed, bursting into flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating the cause of the crash.