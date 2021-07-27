Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2021 / 4:08 PM

Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe

By

July 27 (UPI) -- A private business jet crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing all four people on board, officials in California said.

The Bombardier CL 600 jet crashed Monday afternoon in a wooded area as it neared landing at Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Truckee, Calif., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The airport is about 6 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe and 20 miles southwest of Reno, Nev.

Advertisement

Among those killed were two crew members and two passengers. There were no survivors.

The Truckee Police Department said the plane "was on approach for landing to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it impacted heavily treed terrain" and crashed, bursting into flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating the cause of the crash.

Read More

One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake Bus skids off road in Croatia, killing 10 Missing woman's body recovered, 7 rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash

Latest Headlines

CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
July 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that vaccinated people again start wearing masks indoors, citing new scientific data on how the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
July 27 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have a deal on an estimated $2 billion emergency spending bill for funding on additional Capitol Hill security, six months after the attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
July 27 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program.
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
July 27 (UPI) -- In testimony Tuesday in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, officers who were injured while fighting off rioters described what it was like on the front lines.
Instagram says new users under 16 will now have private accounts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Instagram says new users under 16 will now have private accounts
July 27 (UPI) -- Social photo platform Instagram announced on Tuesday that it will start defaulting users under age 16 to private accounts.
Man who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas pleads guilty, gets life in prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas pleads guilty, gets life in prison
July 27 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing eight people earlier this year at Atlanta-area massage parlors will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court to several of the murders.
FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to widen trials for COVID-19 vaccines in children
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to widen trials for COVID-19 vaccines in children
July 27 (UPI) -- Pfizer and Moderna have been asked by federal regulators to expand the size of the studies of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to include more children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to news reports.
SafeSport bans track coach Alberto Salazar over 'emotional misconduct'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
SafeSport bans track coach Alberto Salazar over 'emotional misconduct'
July 27 (UPI) -- Alberto Salazar, a former Nike coach for top distance runners, has been permanently barred by a nonprofit watchdog from coaching American track and field athletes over accusations of misconduct.
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
July 27 (UPI) -- Forty years ago, one of the FBI's greatest success stories against organized crime came to an end -- Operation Donnie Brasco, which was led by an agent who later would be portrayed in a hit motion picture.
Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
July 27 (UPI) -- Mike Enzi, a retired Republican Wyoming senator, has died after being seriously injured in a bike accident last week, according to his family. He was 77.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/