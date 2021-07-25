Bus skids off road in Croatia, killing 10

The bus crashed in crashed in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Good Maps screenshot

July 25 (UPI) -- A bus skidded off the road in eastern Croatia, killing killing at least 10 people and injuring another 44 Sunday morning.

The bus, which was carrying 67 people, crashed in Slavonski Brod while on its way from Frankfurt, Germany to Prishtina, the capital of Kosovo, around 6:20 a.m. The town is on the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The fatalities included nine passengers and one of the two drivers. Children were on the bus and Civil Protection head Damir Trut couldn't say whether any were killed.

The driver behind the fell asleep, local deputy prosecutor Slavko Pranjic said, according to Index news portal in Croatia. He was arrested.

Eight were seriously injured.

"I sympathize with the authorities and people of Kosovo at this sad moment for them all. I wish the injured passengers a speedy recovery," President Zoran Milanovic wrote on Facebook.

And Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic posted on Twitter: "We received with great sorrow the news of the bus skidding off the road near Slavonski Brod, in which ten people have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the victims' families and the Kosovo authorities and people, to whom we extend deep condolences and sympathy."





