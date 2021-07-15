Trending
July 15, 2021 / 7:24 AM

German leader Angela Merkel to make last official visit to White House

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden are seen during a reception in Cornwall, Britain, on June 11. File Photo by Karwai Tang/G7 Cornwall 2021/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make her last official visit to the White House on Thursday for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Merkel, who has led Germany for more than 15 years, has also established herself as one of the stabilizing forces within the European Union and setting policy on the continent.

Thursday, the German leader will participate in a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris before her meeting with Biden. The two heads of state will hold a joint news conference at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

"This is very much a forward-looking visit which will address our robust partnership on shared global challenges," a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday. "As we look forward, we'll be looking for ways to continue strengthening cooperation between our countries in the months and years ahead."

Later Thursday, Biden will host Merkel for a small dinner with German supporters and backers of the bilateral relationship between Germany and the United States, the White House said.

"It's also fair to say that, over the course of her long and distinguished tenure, Chancellor Merkel has been a true friend to the United States, a strong advocate for the transatlantic partnership, multilateral cooperation, as well as for our shared priorities," the official added.

Merkel and Biden are expected to discuss the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia, which has been opposed to by Biden's administration.

"I expect the leaders also will discuss shared ways to respond to regional challenges, including addressing Russian cyberattacks and territorial aggression; countering China's rising influence, non-market economic practices, and human rights abuses, including forced labor; support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also bolstering the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Western Balkan countries," the official said.

Germany's chancellor since 2005, Merkel will retire from the post after the nation's federal election on Sept. 26, which will produce a new leader.

