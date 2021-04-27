April 27 (UPI) -- Congress will hear testimony on Tuesday from experts about how the United States can better handle unaccompanied migrant children at the border, following an influx of arrivals this year.

The House subcommittee on border security, facilitation and operations will hold a hearing titled "Unaccompanied Children at the Border: Stakeholder Perspectives on the Way Forward." It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

"This hearing will give members an opportunity to hear from key witnesses to examine suggestions for improving our system for unaccompanied children," the subcommittee said in a statement.

"Members of the committee are eager to move forward with solutions, given the devastation wrought by four years of the Trump administration's cruel and ineffective immigration policies."

Last month, thousands of unaccompanied minors were reported to be under federal care, with many being held at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities beyond the 72-hour limit set by federal law.

President Joe Biden's administration responded by directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to process lone minors arriving from the southwestern border and approving requests to house unaccompanied minors at military bases.

Earlier this month, attorneys tasked with reuniting hundreds of migrant families, who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under Trump administration immigration policies, said they located 61 parents but still had 445 children for whom they could not find parents.

Biden last month appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with the leaders of Mexico and the northern triangle of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador in a bid to stem the flow of migration.

On Monday, Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei in a virtual bilateral meeting, in which they pledged to address the "root causes" of migration. She is also scheduled to travel to Guatemala and Mexico in June.

Witnesses who are scheduled to testify at Tuesday's House hearing include Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at The American Immigration Council; Robert Carcia, mayor of Long Beach, Calif.; Jennifer Podkul, vice president for policy and advocacy at Kids In Need of Defense; and Lora Ries, director at the Center for Technology Policy and senior research fellow for Homeland Security at The Heritage Foundation.