Accused gunman Ahmad Alissa, the man who police say killed 10 people this week at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket, is seen in a police booking photo. Photo courtesy Boulder Police Dept./UPI

March 24 (UPI) -- Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man who Colorado authorities say was the gunman who killed 10 people at a Boulder grocery store this week, has been described by some people who knew him as often short-tempered, violent and paranoid.

Alissa, 21, was named as the lone gunman in the shooting attack Monday at a King Soopers market in Boulder.

According to investigators, Alissa walked into the supermarket wearing a tactical vest and carrying multiple weapons and opened fire. Included among the 10 victims was an 11-year member of the Boulder police force.

Although police named Alissa as the shooter on Tuesday, investigators have not given any details about why he may have targeted the store and why he wanted to kill anyone.

A few of Alissa's former schoolmates, however, remember him sometimes as an angry young man.

"He was kind of scary to be around," Dayton Marvel, Alissa's teammate on the Arvada West High School wrestling team, told The Denver Post.

"His senior year ... he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was going to kill everybody," he added. "We were just all kind of freaked out by it."

Another teammate told the Post that he remembers Alissa could sometimes be paranoid and would express concern about being singled out because he was a Muslim.

"People chose not to mess with him because of his temper," former student Damien Cruz told CNN. "People chose not to really talk to him because of ... how he acted. ... He was very alone."

Alissa's family had emigrated from Syria to the United States. His brother said treatment by classmates contributed to his antisocial behavior. Ali Aliwi Alissa, his older brother, said Alissa became increasingly paranoid during his high school years and may have a mental illness.

"He always suspected someone was behind him, someone was chasing him," he told CNN. "We kept a close eye on him when he was in high school.

"He would say, 'Someone is chasing me, someone is investigating me.' And we're like, 'Come on man. There's nothing.' ... He was just closing into himself."

Alissa was wounded during Monday's shooting attack. Officials said he received a non-life-threatening leg injury and has been in the hospital. He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Local and federal investigators are still looking into Alissa's background and trying to determine whether Monday's attack was a random act of violence or the people inside were specifically targeted.

Officials said Alissa bought one of the weapons just a few days before the attack, but noted that more than one weapon was found at the scene. A Colorado judge recently struck down a law that banned assault weapons in Boulder -- a ban that would have blocked the weapon police say Alissa bought before the shooting.

"They didn't deserve this. No one deserves this," a man named Gerrett, who works at the King Soopers market, told the Boulder Daily Camera near the store, where dozens visited on Tuesday to honor the dead.

Alissa is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.