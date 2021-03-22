March 22 (UPI) -- Police and federal authorities were responding to the scene of a shooting at a grocery store in Colorado on Monday afternoon.

The Boulder, Colo., Police Department tweeted that there was an active shooter at a King Soopers supermarket in the city. They urged residents to avoid the scene and for those who live in the area to stay inside.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that it was also responding to the active shooting situation and the FBI's Denver division said it was on-site to assist the police.

The University of Colorado Boulder police department sent officers to the scene and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was dispatching its SWAT team to assist.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he was aware of the incident.

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," he wrote. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

Authorities did not immediately provide details about suspects or victims of the shooting.

This is a developing story.