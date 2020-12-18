Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Electric automaker startup Canoo has unveiled its second electric vehicle -- a futuristic-looking delivery -- ahead of its stock debut on Wall Street in a few days.

Canoo took the wraps off the van -- called the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle, or MPDV -- on Thursday and said it will begin with limited production in 2022 and full-scale manufacture in 2023. The van has two variants, the MPDV1 and MPDV2.

Advertisement

The automaker has been developing the van for years and says its electric power train is highly efficient compared with gasoline and diesel vans. Various battery options allow the van to go between about 100 and 300 miles on a single charge, the company says.

Canoo introduced a "lifestyle vehicle" last year, also named the Canoo, using the same "skateboard" platform that's on the MPDV.

Canoo says the price tag on the electric van will start at about $33,000 and customers can pre-order.

"We created our multi-purpose delivery vehicle from the inside out, with the ergonomics of the driver in mind and with attention to detail to help them be happier and more productive at work," Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila said in a statement.

"The vehicle is affordable and offers greater cargo capacity."

Canoo said its commercial delivery van has practical applications for small businesses -- like independent contractors, utilities, service technicians -- and larger companies.

The EV company will start producing vehicles at a micro-manufacturing site that's capable of producing as many as 50,000 vehicles each year.

Canoo will be listed on the Nasdaq, under the symbol GOEV, on Tuesday if shareholders approve a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. The deal includes $600 million in funding for production of Canoo vehicles.